Supplier Manager
2023-04-13
Job Description
For our well-known client, we are looking for a Supplier Manager.
The work will include:
• Secure supply and secure performance in term of quality, delivery and cost.
• Support Global Projects Implementation from a Procurement point of view.
• Lead and manage sourcing and contracting activities as per strategy and policy via their e-procurement solution, identify and implement cost saving initiatives.
• Develop and maintain relationships approach towards key stakeholders.
• Have an end-to-end Supplier Management process understanding and secure early involvement with business stakeholders.
• Define and manage performance improvements focusing on strategic needs.
• Manage relationships and collaborations with strategically important suppliers.
• Work collaboratively with regional and local teams through regular network meetings to share, gather information and develop effective and efficient best practices.
Company Description
Our customer is a multinational packaging industry company originally founded in Sweden. Here, people work actively to develop solutions and techniques in order to constantly be at the forefront of their industry.
About JobBusters
JobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
Qualifications
• You have several years work experience in a similar role.
• You have high communications skills in English, both written and spoken.
• You have great knowledge of Microsoft Office.
• You have experience in Project Management.
• Meritorious: Knowledge and experience of SAP PO, Ariba and PowerBI.
• Meritorious Previous experience of procurement of Indirect Services.
When you join JobBusters
As a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us and we offer, among other things, a digital solution that helps our employees find tools to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
Personal qualities
For this role, we are looking for a self-motivated team player with good business understanding skills.
You possess an ability to communicate clearly and concisely with team members, colleagues, and suppliers. You are analytical ability and be able to handle a changing environment.
Admission and Application
Full time position, 40 hours per week. The position will start as soon as possible, and the assignment is expected to run until 2023-09-08, with possible extension. For this assignment you will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant at our client in Lund. Please note, a drug test needs to be performed before your start. Submit your application in English today, as interviews are ongoing.
