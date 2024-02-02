Superintendent
Do you want to have the lead role in overseeing and directing the performance of all field construction activities? Then you might be the person we are looking for!
Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients' greatest challenges. Fluor's 40,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. In 2023, Fluor was ranked 303 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 110 years.
The construction of the new steel mill in Boden have now started, which is going to produce green steel. Fluor Corporation have been given the honor to lead the construction. This position will be on site in Boden, project H2 Green Steel.
The purpose of this position is to oversee and direct the performance of all field construction activities for assigned craft areas in conformance with plans, specifications, schedules, and cost estimates. This requires a working knowledge and background of assigned work, the ability to appreciate and resolve complex situations with assistance and see actions as a series of steps. Initially involving the direction of craftsmen in multiple crafts, the role gains a proficiency to direct other line supervision as necessary in their roles to meet or exceed all project objectives. This position requires the ability to coordinate and direct construction craftsmen in numerous crafts within the assigned area of responsibility. This position is typically responsible for numerous crafts, multiple areas, and/or large numbers of craftsmen; and may include coordination of other contractors/subcontractors.
Day to Day and Strategic Activities Include:
• Plan and direct the work activities of all involved crafts for assigned construction crafts in alignment with available engineering deliverables, tools, construction equipment, and materials.
• Confirm that subordinate line supervisors and construction craftsmen are trained and knowledgeable of specifications and work procedures, that material is being utilized to ensure optimum efficiency, and that work is being performed in conformance with specified quality requirements
• Assist with management of contractor activities in conjunction with contracts administration group * Monitor the work activities schedules and manpower requirements to meet established completion dates together with optimized productivity
• Approve or authorize the coordination of craft personnel, material, and equipment needed to meet schedules
• Oversee all activities with a driven focus on change management and project controls elements
• Play an active role in the development of the safety culture on the project, making safety a natural part of all work performed
• Manage all small tools and consumables to assure a cost effective and productive construction execution
• Other duties as assigned
To succeed in the role, we see that you have:
• Craft certification, training, and experience appropriate for assignment scope; directly related experience equal to ten years.
• Job related technical knowledge necessary to complete the job.
• Ability to learn and apply knowledge of applicable local, state/province, and federal/national statutes and guidelines.
• Ability to attend to detail and work in a time-conscious and time-effective manner.
This recruitmentprocess is managed by StudentConsulting, but you're employed directly by Fluor Sweden Filial.
If you have any further questions about the position, you are welcome to contact Robin Bozan by email: Robin.bozan@studentconsulting.com
