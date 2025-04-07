Summer worker - Python Programmer
2025-04-07
The European Spallation Source (ESS) in Lund, Sweden is a partnership of 13 European countries with the mission to design, construct and operate the world's most powerful neutron source.
Working with us means being part of a challenging and exciting work environment, at a stunning, brand new workplace filled with innovative minds and brilliant people from across the globe.
About the position
We are now looking to appoint a summer worker for the Detector Group in the Neutron Scattering Systems (NSS) Division.
The Detector Group is responsible for the design and manufacturing of many of the Neutron detectors used at ESS.
As Python Programmer summer worker your main tasks will be to help complete the scripts and code used for testing many of the Neutron detectors, from beautifying the code to generation of a graphical interface to speed up the launching and configuration.
About you
A suitable background for this position would be:
• Student of Computer Science.
• Knowledge of Python or be willing to learn it.
• Good written and oral communication skills in English.
• Minimum age 18 years.
We believe that you enjoy communicating and collaborating with a variety of people in an international environment. You are good at taking initiative and not afraid to ask questions.
Duration and location
This is a summer work position of 2-3 months, as agreed.
Planned start date is week 20 (in May), 2025 or per agreement.
Your workplace will be on-site in Lund, Sweden; 50% at ESS, Partikelgatan, and 50% at ESS Utgard, Scheelevägen.
How to apply
Please provide your CV in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please note that we only accept applications via the ESS website. The last day to apply is 14 April, 2025.
Certain roles at ESS require health and safety and/or security checks, which may be carried out during the recruitment process.
For further information regarding the position, please contact Detector Electronics Engineer Angel Monera Martinez at angel.moneramartinez@ess.eu
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Mikael Johansson at mikael.johansson@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Marc Kickulies at marc.kickulies@ess.eu
