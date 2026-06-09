Global Finance Manager (Konsernregnskapssjef)
Element Logic Sweden AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Lund Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Lund
2026-06-09
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
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, Stockholm
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Global Finance Manager (Konsernregnskapssjef)
Would you like to take on a key role in group reporting within an international company with high complexity and ambitious goals? We are looking for an experienced Global Finance Manager who will take overall responsibility for group reporting under IFRS and contribute to the further development of processes, systems, and quality within the finance function.
In this role, you will lead and further develop the consolidation process for approximately 50 legal entities globally, ensuring accurate, consistent, and timely financial reporting to owners, lenders, and management. You will work closely with the Group CFO, Accounting Director, regional finance leaders, and external auditors, and play a key role in an international finance environment.
Key responsibilities
Overall responsibility for the Group's IFRS reporting, including ownershipand continuous development of consolidated financial statements and the annual report.
Owning the consolidation process across the Group's entities globally.
Ensuring high quality in financial reporting, internal controls, and accounting principles.
Driving improvements in processes, systems, and ways of working.
Acting as a key business partner to management, owners, and auditors.
Contribute to M&A activities, including integration and harmonization of accounting practices, as well as impairment assessments and purchase price allocation (PPA)
Coordinating collaboration between global and local finance teams.
Qualifications
A higher education degree in accounting, auditing, finance, or a related field.
Solid experience in group accounting, auditing, or similar roles within international organizations.
Strong expertise in IFRS and group reporting.
Experience with financial statements, notes disclosures, and complex group structures.
A good understanding of internal controls, compliance, and risk management
Experience with ERP and consolidation systems, preferably Tagetik and Dynamics 365.
Strong English skills, both written and spoken.
It is important that you bring experience beyond local accounting and are able to handle complex accounting matters independently.
Who are you?
You are a confident, self-driven, and business-oriented finance professional with strong professional integrity. You combine analytical strength with execution capability, work in a structured and quality-focused way, and thrive in an environment characterized by pace, complexity, and responsibility. You communicate clearly, build trust, and are able to follow up, challenge, and drive progress in a professional and constructive manner.
Why join this role?
This is an opportunity for someone who wants to take on a central role in an international group, with significant influence on group reporting, process improvement, and the continued development of the finance function. Here, you will work at the intersection of technical expertise, business understanding, and operational execution.
Workplace: Oslo/kløfta/hybrid
Start date: By agreement, as soon as possible
Contract type: Permanent employment.
For further questions regarding the role or the process, please contact Lene Berg lene.berg@elementlogic.net
.
Agency notice: We're proud to handle all our recruitment in-house at Element Logic. That means we don't accept candidates or approaches from external recruiters or headhunters. All hiring processes are managed exclusively by our own specialized Talent Acquisition team.
Be yourself, in your element
At Element Logic, our people are our greatest resource. We believe individuals should be in their element and we recognize, celebrate, and nurture the strength of diversity. We offer equal opportunities and welcome applicants regardless of age, race, ethnicity, gender identity and expression, sexual orientation, language, national origin, mental and physical abilities, religious and political affiliations, stage of life, or family circumstances. We desire a work environment where people flourish with their unique abilities, perspectives, and life experiences.
About Element Logic Element Logic® is a global technology company specializing in intelligent warehouse automation. Since its founding in 1985, the company has grown to employ over 950 people across 30 countries and has established itself as the first - and leading - AutoStoreTM partner worldwide.
Renowned for its commitment to innovation and people-centric approach, Element Logic enhances warehouse performance through a unique combination of cutting-edge technology, AI-powered software, and tailor-made solutions. This enables businesses across industries to improve efficiency, accuracy, and scalability in their logistics operations.
With a proven track record and deep expertise in intralogistics, Element Logic has become the go-to partner for organizations seeking to gain a competitive edge through automation. The company's culture is rooted in bravery, passion, and reliability - qualities that continue to drive its mission of optimizing warehouse performance. In 2024, Element Logic reported revenue of EUR 549 million. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7851296-2045189". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Element Logic Sweden AB
(org.nr 556606-1593), https://careers.elementlogic.net
Mobilvägen 8 (visa karta
)
223 62 LUND Arbetsplats
Element Logic Jobbnummer
9956222