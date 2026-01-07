Summer Intern within Logistics
Attention students: Are you seeking a valuable summer internship that will enhance your skills and provide practical experience? Join our team for an immersive opportunity that combines hands-on learning with real-world projects. Collaborate with industry professionals and gain insights into potential career paths. We welcome fresh perspectives and innovative ideas, offering a supportive environment where you can make a meaningful contribution. Apply now to advance your career this summer. The internship period runs from May to September.
How You'll Make an Impact
As a summer intern within Logistics, you will have the opportunity to engage in a variety of tasks tailored to the needs of our hiring managers. While your responsibilities may vary, examples of potential work tasks can include:
* Production of technical data in systems.
* Assisting with administrative order processing and inventory management.
* Conducting data entry and maintaining accurate records in logistics management systems.
* Supporting the preparation and processing of purchase orders and supplier invoices.
* Analyzing shipping and delivery schedules to optimize logistics operations.
* Coordinating with suppliers and vendors to ensure timely delivery of materials.
* Assisting in the packing, marking, and return handling of goods, as well as creating deliveries.
This diverse range of tasks will allow you to gain valuable experience while contributing to our team's success.
What You Bring
To be considered for a summer internship with us, you should meet the following criteria:
* Currently enrolled in a relevant university, college, or other post-secondary education program.
* Demonstrate flexibility and the ability to connect with others, bringing positive and forward-thinking ideas to the team.
* Comfortable working and communicating across all levels of a multidisciplinary team.
* Eager to take initiative and ownership of tasks and projects, with the support of our team.
* Adaptable to change, with a passion for responding to unexpected challenges.
* Possess an analytical and critical mindset, driven by a desire to solve problems.
Your opportunities for personal growth
This internship offers a unique chance to learn from and contribute to a global organization. You will have the opportunity to develop your talents and potential within an innovative and diverse work culture, setting the stage for your future career.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
Don't hesitate - apply via the Apply button, id nr 287615 no later than 2026-02-15.
We will start the matching process after last application date.
For questions about the recruitment process please contact the responsible recruiter Ermina Imamovic on ermina.imamovic.ext@siemens-energy.com
We refrain from all contact with staffing and recruitment companies, or advertising brokers.
Location: Finspång
Trade Union Re... Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "287615". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Siemens Energy AB
(org.nr 556606-6048) Arbetsplats
Siemens Energy Jobbnummer
9671175