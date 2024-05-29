Student Intern Product Management to Amazon!
Are you in the middle of your engineering or business master studies and are looking for a rewarding part-time job? Look no further! We are looking for a Product management associate on part-time alongside your studies. We work with ongoing selection, apply today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
In this role, you will be an important part of the organization supporting Amazon's product development. Your tasks will include analyzing data, preparing reports, and taking actionable steps based on statistical findings. You'll ensure accurate product information and effective product categorization, while also conducting research to refine pricing strategies.
Amazon is a globally leading company in e-commerce that is now expanding in Sweden. You will be part of an international team with competent colleagues within a larger corporation where there are great opportunities to develop and grow within the company. This offers you excellent growth opportunities as well as a chance to expand your own skills and experiences from your studies.
Internal trainings and on-boarding will be provided upon hire which is a great opportunity for you to grow and develop your skillset.
This is a long-term part-time consultancy assignment, with good possibilities for extended work during the summer period.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Analyze and derive insights from data leveraging excel, SQL and weblabs
• Develop/Manage products by leading/supporting projects to improve CX for SE, NL and PL customer
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams
• Present your work to stakeholders at all levels
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Language: Fluent in written and spoken English
• Education: Currently doing a masters degree within engineering or business for at least 1,5 year left on 50% or more
• Skill: Good knowledge of Excel
It is meritorious if you have
• Skill: SQL, and Weblabs
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
To succeed in this role, we believe you are technically inclined and meticulous in your work. You should also have good knowledge of Excel and the English language.
• Analytical
• Meticulous
• Self-motivated
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
