Strategy & Business Development Manager (gn)

Motatos is a different kind of food store, challenging the thought of sustainable consumption. We're a European grocery e-commerce, aiding the sustainable reform of our food system by giving everyone a chance to save our planet in an effortless way. We partner with food and FMCG companies to save products at risk of going to waste by re-selling them at discounted prices directly to consumers: sustainable, affordable and accessible to all. Today, our shops are open in Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Germany and Austria.Working at Motatos, you will join our fight against food waste and contribute to making the world a better place.
We are looking for a Strategy & Business development manager to drive business development across both short-term and long-term growth opportunities, act as CEO-office / Management PMO & run/project manage strategic projects. This role is a unique blend of strategic thinking and hands-on execution, requiring someone who can both explore new revenue streams, optimize opportunities close to our core business, run strategic projects cross-functionally .
In this role you will:Assess and drive new business opportunities & revenue streams:
Identify and evaluate short-term new business opportunities that align closely with our current operations.
Identify, develop and lead mid- to long-term business development initiatives, aiming to establish new revenue streams and sustainable growth.
Work closely with the CCO to develop business cases, run feasibility analyses, assess commercial potential and define go-to-market strategies for new initiatives
Crunch numbers to assess risks, opportunities, and impact on profitability.
Project manage the most important cross-functional projects:
Take ownership of business development projects from strategy to execution and with this lead cross-functional projects with internal and external stakeholders.
Set up MVPs and test hypotheses quickly, either hands-on or by mobilizing support within the organization.
Lead the implementation of validated business ideas, ensuring a structured transition from concept to execution.
Monitor performance, refine strategies, and pivot when needed to maximize success
Act as PMO for Management team ("CEO office")
Take part in management meetings and forums and work on and co-ordinate the company strategy, strategic initiatives/focus areas and OKR/goal-setting-process (work closely with CEO and management team on this)
Support CEO in company strategy work / presentations and board related topics
Who We're Looking For
The ideal candidate is both a strategic thinker and a doer-someone who can balance vision and execution.
Experience & Background
3-5 years experience in business development, management consulting, strategy, commercial roles, or venture building (consulting, scale-ups, FMCG, or e-commerce preferred).
Proven track record in identifying, evaluating, and executing new business opportunities.
Strong analytical skills - ability to develop business cases and financial models.
Strong presentation skills; powerpoint/slides and visual storytelling
Project management experience: ability to drive cross-functional initiatives from idea to implementation.
Skills & Mindset
Structured and strategic thinking, but equally comfortable rolling up your sleeves to get things done.
Hands-on, entrepreneurial mindset - comfortable with fast execution and testing ideas with lean MVPs before full-scale rollouts.
Strong stakeholder management - experience in working with different teams and C-level leadership.
Comfortable navigating both short-term quick wins and long-term strategic bets.
Fluent in English - Swedish and/or German is a plus.
What we are offering
A permanent, full-time position in one of Europe's fastest-growing food e-commerce pure players
A dynamic and fun team with extensive international interactions between the Nordics and Germany.
A job where you make the world a little more sustainable every day
A workplace in the heart of Berlin-Kreuzberg or Stockholm
Sports and wellness budget
A flexible home office solution (3 days per week in the office and we provide your home office equipment)
30 days of vacation plus 5 extra days for the holidays you celebrate or just your grandma's birthday. Plus 30 days of remote work (international stays possible)
