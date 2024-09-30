Strategy Execution Specialist
2024-09-30
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At Stegra, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn'tperfectlyalign with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in ourrapidlygrowingbusiness.
About us:
Stegra, formerly know as H2 Green Steel,is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.
Strategy Execution Specialist
In this role, we are looking for a strategic doer to support our organization's long-term goals by coordinating our strategic planning & execution processes.
This position offers you the chance to combine your passion for sustainability with your skills in strategy development, analysis, and project management. You be be at the heart of our mission workingcross-functionally and staying connected to all corporate functions, ensuring alignment with our objectives, and keeping your "finger on the pulse" of our rapidly evolving business.
If you're excited about solving complex challenges, thinking critically, and working with a team dedicated to a cleaner future, this might just be the role for you.
Key Responsibilities
Manage the strategic planning process and framework.
Collaborate with leadership and stakeholders to set objectives, prioritize key initiatives, and develop timelines and KPIs.
Facilitate strategic discussions that drive alignment on goals, priorities, and resource allocation.
Develop and maintain tools and dashboards for tracking progress against key objectives, ensuring we stay on course.
Work with teams across departments to ensure strategy and execution are aligned.
Create compelling presentations and reports for executive leadership and board meetings that clearly communicate our goals and progress.
Stay ahead of industry trends and emerging opportunities, recommending strategic adjustments as needed. Provide insights and data-driven recommendations to support decision-making at every level of the organization.
Contribute to strategy development and other strategy-related initiatives
Qualifications & Skills
A Bachelor's degree in Business, Marketing, Finance, or a related field; a Master's or MBA is preferred.
3+ years of experience in strategy development, strategic planning, or management consulting.
Expertise in strategic planning frameworks and tools.
Excellent communication skills, with the ability to break down complex ideas into actionable plans and inspire cross-functional teams.
Strong analytical skills and proficiency in Excel. Experience with data visualization tools (e.g., PowerBI) is a plus.
A collaborative mindset and the ability to influence without formal authority.
The ability to manage projects in a fast-paced, evolving environment.
Alignment with H2 Green Steel's core values
Nice-to-Haves
Experience working in impact-driven companies or industries.
Familiarity with the process industry (preferably Steel, Hydrogen, or related fields).
Experience in developing or implementing strategic business processes or management systems.
Familiarity with market research and gathering competitive intelligence
Proficiency in Swedish is a plus but not required.
Location: Stockholm, H2GS AB
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, Stegra offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that Stegra'sgrowth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team. Ersättning
