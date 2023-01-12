Strategy Consultants within Insurance to Monitor Deloitte
2023-01-12
Are you ready for the next step in your career and to be part of our successful team in Sweden?
Deloitte's business area Consulting is a market leader in Sweden and works together with decision-makers in both global and local organizations.
Job description
Our Strategy team supports organizations in future proofing their businesses by enabling, creating and accelerating growth strategies. We invent, launch and scale game-changing businesses with the most influential corporates in the Nordics. Our market offerings in focus are: Innovation Ventures: Creating new business models for innovative and disruptive growth and accelerating through investments and acquisitions of startups
Sustainability Strategy Transformation: Developing and integrating sustainability strategy with corporate strategy and realizing commercial opportunities related to sustainable change, e.g. through circular business models
Business Design Configuration: Enabling growth by re-designing existing business models and defining future capabilities and operating model
Organic Growth: Designing customer strategies and go-to-market approaches for attracting new and retaining current customers
Qualifications
We are looking for people with the ability and proven experience to think strategically and creatively by combining business strategy and analysis with expressing new ideas and opportunities. You are a powerful storyteller with an intuitive ability to present complex concepts in a clear, concise and compelling way.
You need to be passionate about leading and inspiring our cross-functional teams (business, tech, analytics, creative and design) and developing our internal team capabilities. You should have a relentless curiosity, be comfortable in a fast-paced environment, and be able to leverage established relations as well as source our global network and ecosystem.
INSURANCE
As an experienced leader and strategy consultant within Insurance, you will have a critical role in scaling our already established partnerships with key clients as well as establishing solid partnerships with new target clients. You will join a team and network with a strong local and global track record and qualifications within the Property Casual and Life Pension industry segments.
As part of our Nordic Monitor Insurance strategy team, you will have the opportunity to work with our most senior insurance strategy leaders as well as clients across the Nordics. Typical projects include strategies related to products, distribution channels, partnerships, innovation, claims and underwriting as well as product design and similar topics.
We are looking for Senior Consultant, Manager and Senior Manager levels
Work experience from a leading strategy or management consulting firm
Experience from relevant line roles in insurance companies is a plus
Proven project leader with experience from leading project teams
Excellent problem solving and analytical skills
Understanding of the Insurance industry
Excellent written and verbal ability in Swedish and English
Readiness to travel (to some extent)
Location Stockholm or Malmö
We offer
At Deloitte we focus on helping people at every level of their career to identify and use their strengths. By on-the-job learning experiences, formal development programs at Deloitte University and support from a personal coach, you will have a variety of opportunities to continue to grow throughout your career. The way of working at Deloitte - our commitment to you. At Deloitte we foster a collaborative culture where talented individuals can produce their best work. We value innovative thinking, diverse insights and a genuinely distinctive level of customer service. We value difference with respect at the heart of our inclusive culture. Our role is to unlock potential for growth and innovation. We believe this requires real collaboration - with our own networks and with our clients. It's why we commit to truly getting under the skin of our client's needs, developing a full appreciation for their environment, goals and ambitions. We often work hand-in-hand with our clients to help find the right solution and to help to apply that solution. Our aim is to leave behind ambassadors who are equipped to continue the transformation we have started.
Questions?
If you have any questions regarding the role, please contact Ajla Talovic, atalovic@deloitte.se
. For questions regarding the application process, please contact Sophie Karlerö, skarlero@deloitte.se
.
