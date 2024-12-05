Strategy Analyst to LexEnergy
Studentconsulting Sweden AB (Publ) / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Göteborg
2024-12-05
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Studentconsulting Sweden AB (Publ) i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Are you ready to play a key role in shaping the future of energy? Do you have a passion for analyzing data, driving strategic decisions, and contributing to sustainable solutions? Then you're the one we're looking for!
LexEnergy is a rapidly growing startup that is setting new standards within the charging infrastructure sector. With a focus on cutting-edge technology, LexEnergy provides sustainable energy solutions that align with the increasing demand for green energy and mobility. Through its patented solution, LexHub, the company enables fast charging in urban environments in collaboration with charging operators, grocery retailers, and real estate companies. With LexEnergy's technology, reliable charging is delivered without straining the existing infrastructure.
Learn more about LexEnergy on their website: http://www.lexenergy.se/
LexEnergy is expanding and is now looking for a Strategy Analyst who is passionate about driving innovation and developing sustainable solutions! As a Strategy Analyst, you will play a key role in supporting LexEnergy's business team by preparing business cases that highlight the value and profitability of LexHub. You will conduct Excel-based calculations to analyze customer scenarios and their impacts and create professional and engaging PowerPoint presentations for both customers and stakeholders. Your contributions will also include competitive analysis, process optimization, and business development.
This role requires a business-minded approach, where understanding high-tech products and a solid grasp of customer value are essential. You will need to translate these insights into actionable strategies that drive business growth and deliver value to customers.
This is a direct recruitment, which means that StudentConsulting handles the recruitment process, and you will be employed by
LexEnergy. The position is full-time and is planned to start as soon as possible.
DETTA SÖKER VI
We are looking for someone who:
• Holds a business degree or similar.
• Has advanced Excel and Powepoint skills.
• Is fluent in both Swedish and English.
• Possesses a business-minded approach.
• Has a strong grasp of customer value.
It is advantageous if:
• You have technical knowledge or experience in the energy sector.
We highly value your personal qualities! We are looking for someone who is analytical, passionate about diving deep into numbers and data, and thrives in a fast-paced, high-impact environment. You excel at understanding complex problems and deriving actionable insights through careful analysis. With a sharp eye for detail, you are structured, adaptable, and capable of navigating evolving challenges. Driven by a passion for sustainability and innovation, you're committed to creating meaningful change. You approach your work with focus and precision, while remaining flexible and responsive to new developments in your field.
Does the above description resonate with you? Apply today; selection and interviews are ongoing. The position may be filled before the application deadline.
We look forward to hearing from you!
OM FÖRETAGET
Mångfaldigt prisbelönta StudentConsulting är ett av Skandinaviens största och ledande rekryterings- och bemanningsföretag med fokus på studenter, akademiker och yrkesutbildade. Tack vare ett stort nätverk och lång erfarenhet har vi tillsatt över 20 000 jobb det senaste året. Vi erbjuder intressanta och utmanande tjänster på både hel- och deltid inom områden som IT, teknik, ekonomi, administration, HR, marknadsföring, kundtjänst, försäljning, industri, produktion, logistik och transport. Hitta din framtid på www.studentconsulting.com Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Studentconsulting Sweden AB (Publ)
(org.nr 556674-7449) Arbetsplats
StudentConsulting Kontakt
Alexandra Kaleta goteborg.professional@studentconsulting.com Jobbnummer
9047514