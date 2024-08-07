Store Manager 40h - Temporary contract
Job Description
Our Leaders have the ambition to make our people and business grow. As a Store Manager, you are responsible for planning and achieving the sales and profit goals of the store. You lead, coach, and develop the team, promote a safe work environment, and ensure a great customer-first experience.
Key responsibilities:
Sales & Profit:
• You lead with a vision to secure the best experience for all our colleagues and customers.
• You analyze and follow up your Store's Sales & Profit KPIs and take actions to maximize results.
• You oversee store operations and ensure best practices are followed in-store and in line with the Area vision.
People & Teams:
• You ensure all employee relation responsibilities, legal requirements, and H&M policies are fulfilled.
• You recruit, train, develop, and manage succession for your Store.
• You evaluate and manage the performance of your team through dialogues, development plans, and feedback to encourage leadership and support business needs.
• You ensure health & safety; legal and security issues are being handled in accordance with H&M standards and local legislation.
Qualifications
We are looking for people who have:
• Management experience in a customer-facing environment
• Previous experience of leading and managing teams
• Knowledge and passion for driving goals forward
• A passion for profitability and people
• A Customer-first mindset
Additional Information
This is a temporary position for 12 months offering 40 hours per week with a start date in September.
This position is based in Uppsala and you should be able to work during store opening hours. Basic language skills in Swedish or English is needed.
We have an ongoing selection, so the position may be filled before the application deadline, so send in your application today! The last application date is 20/8.
Due to data policies, we only accept applications (CV and cover letter) through the career page.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Company Description
H&M Group is a family of brands; H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET and Afound. At H&M Group, our people are the driving force behind our commitment to creating meaningful growth and more sustainable lifestyles. Help us re-imagine fashion and together we will re-shape our industry. Learn more about H&M Group here.
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way. Learn more about H&M here.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-06
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Marknadsgatan 1 (visa karta
)
754 60 UPPSALA Jobbnummer
8827047