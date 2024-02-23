Store Manager - Gothenburg
At Mango, we inspire and unite through our passion for style and culture. We are present in 118 countries and our online presence extends to more than 80 countries. In our team we are proactive and dynamic, with communication skills and we are always open to new challenges. We are a young and multicultural team, we love the good vibes we have and we work together to achieve results. We are informed about the trends and current events in the retail world.
For our MANGO store in Arkaden we are currently recruiting for a full-time Store Manager to join our team.
Reporting to the District Manager, you will be responsible for the general running of your store. You will ensure that sales targets are exceeded, customer service is at its highest level and the store image is impeccable. You will be responsible for leading and motivating your team and maintaining an atmosphere that is always active and pleasant.
Key Responsibilities:
To plan, apply and monitor the required measures in order to reach and exceed sales targets
To analyze and review management indicators and costs in order to improve them
To be familiar with the collection, and control and manage the stock to maximize sales
To act as a role model and promote effective communication within the team
To recruit, train and ensure the seamless integration of the new employees
To lead and motivate the team, ensuring the development of staff potential
To plan, organise, prioritise and distribute tasks, optimising resources and minimising costs
Your Profile
What are we looking for? / Required Profile / About you
We are looking for an individual with relevant experience in managing a dynamic store within the fashion retail industry.
You should be self-motivated, inspire your team to work well as a team leading by example and deliver outstanding results.
You should have a proven ability to maximise profitability. Sales-oriented, organised and tenacious, you are a problem solver, able to work well under pressure and adapt to changes.
If you like sharing responsibility, developing both professionally and personally, and wants to grow in a dynamic fashion retail company in full expansion, then this is your opportunity!
What makes us special
You will be part of a leading company in the fashion industry, dynamic and in full innovation.
Close, inspiring and ambitious work environment.
35% discount on all our lines (Woman, Man, Kids & Teen, Home and Accessories).
Constant development opportunities with varied challenges that generate on-the-job learning.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bS9CMtRrKh4
You got it? We like you!
