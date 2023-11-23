Staff Engineer
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
As a Staff Engineer, you will have a unique opportunity to influence and craft the technical strategy at the Digital Foundation area within Digital Core. You will operate across multiple clusters and teams, leading value without having people or product management mandates.
What you'll do
In this role, your technical leadership will extend beyond our area.
You'll collaborate with neighboring areas/clusters and our strategic partners, driving initiatives that shape the overall product vision and strategy.
You'll be at the forefront of technology, contributing to the architecture and strategy of our area and will play a crucial role in architectural alignment and setting best practices.
Your deep expertise will make you the go-to person in your field, setting strategic directions and serving as a mentor and role model for our senior engineers, architects and leaders.
You'll also be a catalyst for innovation, encouraging sound engineering practices and driving our technical strategy and roadmaps.
As an inspiring leader, you'll constantly expanding your knowledge and sharing insights through various channels and forums.
What you'll bring
We are looking for you that have collaboration in your DNA as you enjoy working with engineering, product, and leaders to create extraordinary platforms/products.
To succeed, we are looking for someone who is enthusiastic about building globally IT platforms and have a background within software engineering, integration platforms & IT infrastructure.
This is the role for you with extensive demonstrable experience as a technical leader for multiple teams. Your hands-on experience as a Staff Engineer in an agile environment will be crucial.
The position is in Gothenburg.
Want to know more? We hope so
We're excited to receive and review your application. Kindly apply for this position through our jobs portal, enclosing your CV in English by no later than 10th of December 2023. We will not accept applications via email. Please note that selections will be running continuously so don't delay with your application.
For questions about the position, you are welcome to contact hiring manager Håkan Stenvaller at hakan.stenvaller@volvocars.com
. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Senior Recruiter Sara Zinad at sara.zinad@volvocars.com
