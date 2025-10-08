Staff Cell Design Engineer
2025-10-08
Job Scope
High level purpose of function.
The Staff Cell Design Engineer will play a key role in the cell development of the Li-ion battery, specifically, in the Mechanical Design area.
Key Responsibilities
Overall areas of responsibilities and activities
* Developing lithium-ion battery cells for Energy Storage, Electric Vehicles and other applications
* Plan, organize, direct and follow up on project related testing activities
* Ensure delivery of the project activities and interact with
(Supply Chain, Process engineering, R&D Labs etc.)
* Facilitate communication and clarification of technical requirements between customers and Northvolt's internal stakeholders
* Develop and review mechanical drawings and models with computer aided tools
Accountability/Authorization
Budget responsibility: No
Direct reports: No
Work environment responsibility: No
Requirements
Educational background and previous experience required for the role
Qualifications and Experience
* BSc, MSc or PhD degree within mechanical engineering or relevant field or comparable work experience
* +12 years of mechanical design experience, where part of the experience is in the field of power electronics or high performance li-ion batteries
* Experience from development and testing of secondary batteries, lithium-ion based technologies is preferable
* Excellent communication skills as you will be in constant interaction with international customers and team members from both the technical and business development side
* Recognize the risk of cell/battery development and production
* Strong Hands-On computer aided design skills
* Knowledgeable and has practiced electrode and cell design, electrode preparation process, cell fabrication and electrochemical performance evaluation
Specific skills
• * Excellent English written and oral skills.
* Ability to work under high pressure with tight deadlines
* Strong organization skills and used to manage a range of activities simultaneously
* Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independently
* Qualities that we cherish are flexibility, quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit and a sense of humor
Personal success factors
* Excellence in building trust and communicating Northvolts usp
* Communicative and "likeable" personality
* Highly organized and result driven
* Passionate about people and in understanding their unique contribution
* Service-minded and determined to create a great candidate experience
* Strong understanding of cultural fit and its implications
* Negotiation skills
* Shows grit and determination in finding the best possible people
* Has a can do-attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit Så ansöker du
