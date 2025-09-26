städare/städerska
2025-09-26
Vi är en liten Lodge och ligger mellan Gällivare och Kiruna. Vi söker en hotell städare från oktober/november 2025 till slutet av april 2026.
Arbetsuppgifterna är städning av ett hotell med 8 rum, ett servicehus och ett toalett hus.
Mellan 15 och 40 timmar per vecka, beroende på bokningar.
Mat och logi direkt här på lodgen.
Europäiskt arbetstillstånd krävs!
För mer information skriv till info@lappeasuando-lodge.se
We are a small Lodge between Gällivare and Kiruna. We are searching for a hotel cleaner from October/November 2025 until the end of April 2026.
Working tasks are cleaning of a hotel with 8 rooms, a service house and a toilet house.
Between 15 and 40 hous of work per week, depending on the bookings.
Food and accomodation here on the lodge.
European work permit required!
For more information please write to info@lappeasuando-lodge.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-26
E-post: info@lappeasuando-lodge.se Arbetsgivare Lappeasuando Lodge AB
Lappeasuando 3
982 93 GÄLLIVARE
