2023-08-15
We are looking for someone with a sparkling personality, a strong work ethic and excellent social skills, as we have a lot of customer contact.
You like things to be tidy and in the right place, and you like to leave a room clean and organized.
You speak English and Swedish is always a plus. You also have a drivers licence.
If you think this sounds like you and you would like to join our working family, please send us an e-mail with your CV attached
Your duties will include cleaning both private residences and office areas.
Some evening and week-end work may be included
Most work takes place in Täby and surrounding areas Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-14
E-post: work@infinityservices-cs.se Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Infinity Services Cleaning and Styling AB
(org.nr 559385-3889)
Milstensvägen 1 A (visa karta
)
187 32 TÄBY Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Infinity Services Cleaning & Styling AB Jobbnummer
8032357