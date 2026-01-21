Ssab - Welding Specialist
2026-01-21
Hey Specialist! Are you passionate about research and development? Do you love creating new products, components, or processes together with other experts and customers? SSAB and Knowledge Service Center are now looking for a specialist in processing technology, focusing on welding. SSAB is a leading producer of high-strength steels and is well-known for premium products such as Hardox and Strenx. Over the years, SSAB has developed the market for high-strength steels while building a unique technical support offering. Knowledge Service Center (KSC) is part of this offering and specializes in applications for high-strength steels.Join our amazing network of steel enthusiasts - SSAB People. We promise you'll enjoy the ride! Placement in Oxelösund
Becoming part of the SSAB family means joining a journey. A journey that we believe is essential for the sustainability of this planet. Steel has been one of the most important materials for developing our society and it will continue to be so. In the roofs over our heads, in the bridges connecting our cities and in the cars of tomorrow. At SSAB we are proud of our history and leadership in high-strength steel. But we are also aware that the production of steel is one of the largest emitters of greenhouse gases in the world. That has to change. That is why we have developed the world's first fossil free steel production and has committed to becoming largely fossil-free. As part of SSAB you will be instrumental in realizing this goal and push for the green transformation of the whole steel industry.
About the position
You will primarily work within the field of welding technology (MAG, Laser-hybrid, SAW, MMA).
We drive innovation in high-strength steels. In this role, you will conduct research and development activities to create new products, components, or processes together with experts, customers, and other external partners. SSAB has a strong end-user focus.
As a specialist, you will analyze test results and prepare detailed reports with conclusions and recommendations. You will also provide feedback and input regarding desired properties to enhance product competitiveness.
Your daily work will include participation in internal and external forums, as well as developing manuals, brochures, and other technical documents to support both sales and customers. For example, you will recommend specific data for product data sheets and contribute to creating various brochures.
Since we build markets together with our customers, you will manage strategic development activities to support new opportunities, plan and coordinate testing, and analyze new products. Occasionally, you will initiate and participate in research projects or acquire necessary skills through universities, institutes, networks, or collaborations.
Our customers are often small and medium-sized companies. In your role, you will handle customer cases and projects that create added value, such as recommendations and problem-solving - from development stage to full production.
This position requires a structured approach to document results and, when appropriate, present them to customers. You will also contribute to knowledge sharing through courses and seminars internally and externally, and you will develop and update manuals and other course materials within your field.
Introduction
One of KSC's main tasks is to work closely with customers in joint projects where SSAB provides expertise on steel and its optimal use, while customers contribute their knowledge of their products and end-users. These projects are often highly successful and mutually beneficial.
To stay at the forefront and develop the market for high-strength steels, SSAB conducts extensive R&D internally and in collaboration with external partners. SSAB is today a leading steel producer with a strong focus on high-quality products delivered with added know-how - making SSAB unique in the steel industry.
Qualifications
A bachelor's degree or equivalent in a technical field is preferred.
An IWE diploma is an advantage.
Experience in workshop processes such as MAG welding is important.
At least 3-5 years of experience is required to succeed in this role.
Fluency in Swedish and English, both spoken and written. Strong presentation and communication skills in both languages are essential.
Proven ability in project management, teamwork, and independent work.
Strong organizational skills and attention to quality to manage various projects and tasks.
Approximately 40-50 travel days per year.
Our offer
At SSAB we strive for a diverse and inclusive environment. We use our values - driven, true and ahead - in making everyday decisions, keeping the customer at the heart of what we do. This makes us all team players, each with the drive to improve. When joining SSAB you will become part of an organization of passionate problem solvers working together on important challenges. We will support your growth by providing a safe and friendly workplace that contributes to work-life balance. If you set out to achieve it, at SSAB you will have the possibility of broadening your skills and grow within your field or beyond.
We offer a wide range of appreciated benefits to our employees. Some examples of these are listed here:
Profit sharing
Life balance through reduction of working hours
Wellness grants
Recruitment process
1. Apply
2. Pre-recorded Video Interview
3. Assessments
4. Interview
5. Come and meet us
6.Reference Check
7. Health Examination
8. Sign
Background check may be a part of the recruitment process.
Got questions about this position?
Contact the hiring manager, Mikael Reinberth, Manufacturing Technology via mail - mikael.reinberth@ssab.com
We decline contacts from recruitment agencies and ad sellers regarding this advertisement.
Trade union information is provided by Akademikerföreningen, Unionen and Ledarna, which can be reached via our switchboard on phone +46 155 254 000.
Word from your future manager
Working at SSAB is something special - you will work with the best steel products and the most dedicated steel professionals in the world. Ultimately, the experience we deliver to our customers depends on SSAB People and how we live up to our promises. Are you ready for the challenge? Så ansöker du
