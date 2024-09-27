Ssab - Service Manager
Becoming part of the SSAB family means joining a journey. A journey that we believe is essential for the sustainability of this planet. Steel has been one of the most important materials for developing our society and it will continue to be so. In the roofs over our heads, in the bridges connecting our cities and in the cars of tomorrow. At SSAB we are proud of our history and leadership in high-strength steel. But we are also aware that the production of steel is one of the largest emitters of greenhouse gases in the world. That has to change. That is why we have developed the world's first fossil free steel production and has committed to becoming largely fossil-free by around 2030. As part of SSAB you will be instrumental in realizing this goal and push for the green transformation of the whole steel industry.
About the position
As a Service Manager for Workstation Life Cycle Services at SSAB, you will belong to the Global Digital Workplace Team located in Nordic countries. You will be responsible as part of the team for Workstation Life Cycle Management co-operating with IT-support and external partners.
Main responsibilities
Service management and development
Process management and development
Standardizing devices for SSAB in terms of product quality and price to meet business requirements aligned to IT architecture and IT services.
Procurement (Forecasting, requesting, purchasing, delivering and deploying processes)
Asset management for leased and owned devices (reuse, replacement and dispose processes)
Vendor management (monitoring SLA's, pricing and customer satisfaction)
Providing service together with the vendors
Create and update service documentation
About You
Experience of Workstation Life Cycle Management
Process orientated mindset
Basic knowledge of ITIL
Team-oriented and skilled in working within a collaborative environment
Good written, oral, and interpersonal communication skills in English
Fluent Swedish and/or Finnish is considered as advance
Ability to present ideas in business-friendly and user-friendly language
Our offer
At SSAB we strive for a diverse and inclusive environment. We use our values - driven, true and ahead - in making everyday decisions, keeping the customer at the heart of what we do. This makes us all team players, each with the drive to improve. When joining SSAB you will become part of an organization of passionate problem solvers working together on important challenges. We will support your growth by providing a safe and friendly workplace that contributes to work-life balance. If you set out to achieve it, at SSAB you will have the possibility of broadening your skills and grow within your field or beyond.
We offer a wide range of appreciated benefits to our employees. Some examples of these are listed here:
Incentive programs
Extended healthcare
Wellness grants
Recruitment process
1. Apply
2. Interview
3. Reference Check
4. Come and meet us
5. Health Examination
6. Sign work contract
Background check may be a part of the recruitment process.
Got questions about this position?
Contact manager Jarmo Hurula, Jarmo.hurula@ssab.com
We decline contacts from recruitment agencies and ad sellers regarding this advertisement.
Word from your future manager
"Hi, my name is Jarmo and I will be Your manager at Digital Workplace department. In my team we strive to have a great work environment that helps to cultivate new ideas and solutions. As a manager I support this through an agile leadership where You have the mandate for decision making."
SSAB is a Nordic and US-based steel company that builds a stronger, lighter and more sustainable world through value added steel products and services. Working with our partners, SSAB has developed SSAB Fossil-freeTM steel and plans to reinvent the value chain from the mine to the end customer, largely eliminating carbon dioxide emissions from our own operations. SSAB ZeroTM, a largely carbon emission-free steel based on recycled steel, further strengthens SSAB's leadership position and our comprehensive, sustainable offering independent of the raw material. SSAB has employees in over 50 countries and production facilities in Sweden, Finland and the US. SSAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a secondary listing on Nasdaq Helsinki. Join us on our journey! www.ssab.com,
