Ssab - Senior Business Controller - Transformation Office
2025-01-24
Our Transformation Office team is in search of a proficient Senior Business Controller to enhance our team. Do you have experience setting up controlling structures and have a drive to keep the financials organized and in check? Come and join our controlling team - Your participation will be central to the achievement of our project goals. Location Luleå.
Becoming part of the SSAB family means joining a journey. A journey that we believe is essential for the sustainability of this planet. Steel has been one of the most important materials for developing our society and it will continue to be so. In the roofs over our heads, in the bridges connecting our cities and in the cars of tomorrow. At SSAB we are proud of our history and leadership in high-strength steel. But we are also aware that the production of steel is one of the largest emitters of greenhouse gases in the world. That has to change. That is why we have developed the world's first fossil free steel production and has committed to becoming largely fossil-free by around 2030. As part of SSAB you will be instrumental in realizing this goal and push for the green transformation of the whole steel industry.
About the position
Transformation office project takes care of activities needed to transfer SSAB operations to fossil-free steel making, controlling being one of the functions. Focus is currently in Luleå, where SSAB is building a new state of the art fossil-free steel mill. The role of controlling function is to ensure that SSAB project management has a comprehensive and accurate picture of project progress and financial status throughout its execution to take necessary actions in a timely manner. As a member of the small controlling organization, you will make a strong contribution in making this happen.
You will be part of designing methods for systematic project oversight to simplify tasks. Monthly reporting is one of the core tasks of controlling organization: It needs to give insights into project progress, change management, risks & mitigation along with the deviation analyses. You will in close co-ordination with the project organization making sure that processes are followed, and project financials are in check in the follow-up systems. This includes making sure information is available for that monthly closing activities processes are executed as agreed. Setting up frames and facilitating the budgeting and forecasting processes are also core activities.
Main responsibilities
Responsible for reporting, forecasting, budgeting, and analyzing the progress of the transformation project. Your efforts will facilitate the organization's discovery and implementation of mitigation tools to address potential deviations or problems.
Define and validate project controlling structures, including the Cost and Work Breakdown Structures (CBS & WBS). Ensure these structures are accurately implemented within SSAB's systems and contribute to the definition and enhancement of reporting processes, analytical tools, and key performance indicators (KPIs) that provide meaningful insights into project performance and into financial risks including mitigation.
You will support essential accounting and controlling processes by offering instructions, user guidance, and problem solving for accounting and controlling purposes.
As a key user of the recently implemented Hypergene project management module for capital expenditure (capex) project follow-up, you will actively participate in further development of the system.
About You
Master's degree in financial education/accounting/Business administration.
More than 5 years of Finance/Business controlling experience, Project controlling experience is an advantage.
Proficiency in Microsoft Excel and other Microsoft Office applications is required.
Familiarity with BI systems like Power BI & Hypergene Eos and accounting systems like SAP are viewed to be a strong advantage.
You have skills to consolidate large amounts of data and make it understandable to management and other employees.
You act responsibly in terms of integrity, transparency, and safety.
You are eager to solve problems, deliver results - prioritize, act and achieve goals.
As an individual, you showcase the ability to adjust to various situations, maintain an open outlook, and exhibit an eagerness to explore.
Official project language is English, and you need to have Swedish language, both spoken and written, is mandatory. But since you will be part of a company that operates on a global arena, you also need to be fluent in English.
Our offer
We offer a wide range of appreciated benefits to our employees. Some examples of these are listed here:
Profit sharing
Life balance through reduction of working hours
Wellness grants
Got questions about this position?
Contact the hiring manager, Arttu Bergius, CFO Transformation Office, Transformaion Finance, arttu.bergius@ssab.com
Contact Petra Fekete, Interim Talent Acquisition Partner, Transformation Office, People, GROUP functions, petra.fekete@ssab.com
Trade union information is provided by Akademikerföreningen, Unionen and Ledarna, which can be reached via our switchboard on phone +46 920 920 00.
Words from your future manager
"My name is Arttu Bergius, and I will be your future manager at SSAB. I work as CFO for SSAB Transformation office transforming SSAB operations to fossil-free steel making. Our team is in total 3 people for the moment, and I work as CFO for SSAB Transformation.
Currently our focus is on Luleå where we have already started the project with the objective of having a new state of the art fossil-free steel mill in operation in 2028. Clear structures, transparent follow-up against targets, and effective system support are essential pillars to support project management during the construction phase. Our task in the controlling team is to facilitate this to enable well-functioning and forward-looking reporting systems that also enable tackling any issues in good time. We are on a super exciting journey to enable fossil-free steel making and hoping you to join us to work for our visions of a stronger, lighter, and more sustainable world." Så ansöker du
