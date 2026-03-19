Ssab - External Communications Specialist
Ssab Emea AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-19
, Solna
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, Sundbyberg
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eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ssab Emea AB i Stockholm
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We are now looking for a proactive External Communications Specialist to strengthen their External Communication & Brand team. This is a great opportunity for someone early in the career who wants to grow fast, learn from an experienced team, and work hands-on with media relations, content creation, and external communication. Location Stockholm.
Becoming part of the SSAB family means joining a journey. A journey that we believe is essential for the sustainability of this planet. Steel has been one of the most important materials for developing our society and it will continue to be so. In the roofs over our heads, in the bridges connecting our cities and in the cars of tomorrow. At SSAB we are proud of our history and leadership in high-strength steel. But we are also aware that the production of steel is one of the largest emitters of greenhouse gases in the world. That has to change. That is why we have developed the world's first fossil free steel production and has committed to becoming largely fossil-free. As part of SSAB you will be instrumental in realizing this goal and push for the green transformation of the whole steel industry.
About the position
You will lead SSAB's media relations in Sweden, produce high-quality written materials, and manage both proactive and reactive communication. You will build relationships with journalists, support spokespersons, and contribute to communication about SSAB's business and transformation agenda.
Main responsibilities
Manage media relations and PR activities with a high level of service.
Write press releases, statements, and key messages.
Handle incoming media inquiries.
Proactively reach out to journalists and maintain media relationships.
Support spokesperson training and prepare briefing materials.
Be a member of crisis communications teams.
Create presentations and content for senior leaders.
Join site visits and media activities.
About You
We're looking for a self-motivated and confident person with strong social skills who enjoys working collaboratively. You work efficiently, remain flexible and organized, and feel comfortable taking on both strategic and hands-on tasks. You stay calm under time pressure and are eager to learn how to support the team in fast-moving or crisis situations.
Your experience
Bachelor's degree.
3-5 years of experience in external communications, media relations, and/or business journalism, preferably from working in a global, publicly listed company.
Good media contacts and understanding of Swedish media.
Excellent writing skills in English and Swedish.
Our offer
At SSAB we strive for a diverse and inclusive environment. We use our values - driven, true and ahead - in making everyday decisions, keeping the customer at the heart of what we do. This makes us all team players, each with the drive to improve. When joining SSAB you will become part of an organization of passionate problem solvers working together on important challenges. We will support your growth by providing a safe and friendly workplace that contributes to work-life balance. If you set out to achieve it, at SSAB you will have the possibility of broadening your skills and grow within your field or beyond.
We offer a wide range of appreciated benefits to our employees. Some examples of these are listed here:
Profit sharing
Life balance through reduction of working hours
Wellness grants
Recruitment process
1. Apply
2. Interview
3. Assessments
4. Reference Check
5. Come and meet us
6. Health Examination
7. Sign
Background check may be a part of the recruitment process.
Got questions about this position?
In this recruitment we are cooperating with Hammer & Hanborg
Please contact Christina Nerpin, Executive search/Senior recruitment consultant, Hammer & Hanborg, mail - christina.nerpin@hammerhanborg.com
We decline contacts from recruitment agencies and ad sellers regarding this advertisement.
Trade union information is provided by Akademikerföreningen, Unionen and Ledarna, which can be reached via our switchboard on phone +46 155 254 000.
SSAB är ett Norden- och USA-baserat stålföretag som bygger en starkare, lättare och mer hållbar värld genom förädlade stålprodukter och tjänster. Tillsammans med våra partners har SSAB utvecklat SSAB Fossil-freeTM steel och planerar att återuppfinna värdekedjan från gruvan till slutkunden, vilket i stort sett eliminerar koldioxidutsläpp från vår egen verksamhet. SSAB ZeroTM, ett till stor del koldioxidutsläppfritt stål baserat på återvunnet stål, stärker ytterligare SSABs ledande position och vårt heltäckande hållbara erbjudande oberoende av råvaran. SSAB har anställda i över 50 länder och produktionsanläggningar i Sverige, Finland och USA. SSAB är börsnoterat på Nasdaq Stockholm och sekundärnoterat på Nasdaq Helsingfors. Följ med oss på resan! www.ssab.com,
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Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ssab Emea AB
(org.nr 556313-7933)
Klarabergsviadukten 70 (visa karta
)
111 64 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Ssab AB Jobbnummer
9807911