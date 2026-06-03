Join Crane Currency as a Production Planner in Tumba!
Crane AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Botkyrka Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Botkyrka
2026-06-03
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Join Crane Currency as a Production Planner in TUMBA and make a difference where people truly matter.
Who we are:
Crane Currency is a premier industrial technology company and a pioneer in currency manufacturing and advanced micro-optics technology for securing physical products. Yes, chances are you have our product in your wallet right now! Our sophisticated equipment and software leverage proprietary core capabilities with detection and sensing technologies. Around the world, our customers trust us to anticipate their needs with innovative, reliable, and high-quality currency & authentication solutions and services—just as they have for generations. Learn more at www.cranecurrency.com
How you will make an impact:
As a Production Planning Engineer at Crane Currency, you will play a crucial role in enhancing our processes and ensuring high-quality materials are ready for production. You will be responsible for maintaining the production schedule, identifying and mitigating potential issues, and ensuring timely delivery to our customers. Your role involves efficient and stable planning of banknote paper production in Tumba, aligning the requirements of Customers, Management, Factory, and Finance. Both short-term and long-term planning, along with follow-ups, are essential to ensure consistency and efficiency.
In your role you will:
• Be responsible for the factory production planning with a sense of ownership to make sure planning is performed well and information reaches receivers in the agreed way and via the agreed communication tools. Special attention should be directed towards clarity, efficiency and reduced waste.
• Count down of production including making sure relevant communication is forwarded within the company. Make sure count down time is efficient to avoid re-runs and too much overproduction.
• Be the central point of information in the process to plan efficiently, share information with internal and external departments about the current situation.
• Support the Master Planning process and discuss with all related internal parties regarding the Master Planning fulfilment of the Sales plan
• Participate in all parts of the Central Planning process together with the other factories in the group. Co-ordinate and align details with all internal and external departments.
• Understand the requirements of the Bid process to make sure the promises to customers can later be met
• Follow up production results and publish reports daily, weekly and monthly.
• Participate in work to develop tools for planning and countdown to automate the process within Tumba and together with other sites.
Knowledge and expertise that matter most for this role:
Required:
University degree in Engineering or Business Administration.
Minimum 3 years working experience with Production planning, preferably in a distributed environment.
Experience working in logistics.
Documented leadership skills (formal / informal / projects)
Detail oriented, curious, good with numbers.
Language: Very good knowledge of Swedish and English, with strong verbal and written communication skills, including presentation abilities
IT: Good knowledge of Office and ERP.
Preferred:
Education in Planning, Logistics, statistics or the like.
Knowledge of PowerBI, Excel programming etc.
Tumba-Benefits
How we will care for you:
We offer top-notch medical benefits including a wellness allowance and reimbursement for medicines and medical care, opportunities for personal development, community engagement activities, competitive compensation, vacation, parental leave, and multiple tiers of retirement plans. Discover more about our benefits here https://www.cranecurrency.com/careers/benefits/
What drives our team:
We are a passionate team of 1,200 creators and problem solvers, united by our purpose, we give people confidence every day in moments that matter. This comes to life through our Shared Values:
People Matter
Do the Right Thing
Trusted Partner
Innovate for Growth
Always Improving
Learn more about our values and culture: https://www.cranecurrency.com/careers/life-at-crane-currency/
You can also check us out at: https://www.glassdoor.com/Reviews/Crane-Currency-Reviews-E1187198.htm
Where we are:
Your role is in Tumba, Stockholm, located in the historic Tumba Bruk area, ten-minute walking distance from the train station, 30 km south of Stockholm, and about 20 minutes from Stockholm Central Station. Check out what makes Tumba a great place to live and work here: https://www.cranecurrency.com/media/12rbruyv/0133-ex55-crane-currency-tumba-sweden-site-location-package-october-2024-lr.pdf
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Crane Currency is a drug free workplace.
Crane NXT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, disability, or national origin or any other characteristic protected under applicable local law. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Via arbetsplatsens hemsida
E-post: hr@cranecurrency.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Production Planner". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Crane AB
(org.nr 556088-2267)
Tumbavägen 5 (visa karta
)
147 43 TUMBA Arbetsplats
Värdetryckeriet+pappersbruket Jobbnummer
9944589