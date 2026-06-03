Postdoc in Nanoparticle Waveguide Microscopy
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola Aktiebolag / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2026-06-03
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Chalmers University of Technology is looking to hire a postdoc for a minimum of two years, with the possibility of a one-year extension, to work on single-nanoparticle microscopy using a planar optical waveguide structure.
The current project focuses on advancing a surface-sensitive, label-free waveguide scattering microscopy (WGSM) platform for nanoparticle characterization in advanced therapies.
The research aims to further develop a clean-room-fabricated planar waveguide chip capable of generating a surface-confined evanescent field for detecting and characterizing biological nanoparticles such as lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), extracellular vesicles (EVs), viruses, and other nanoscale drug delivery vehicles. The aim is to:
integrate advanced optical modulation (polarization and multi-wavelength excitation) in to the current waveguide chip settings.
further develope microfluidics for controlled fluidic exchange allowing for kinetic measurements
and to enhance data-driven image analysis to provide quantitative single-particle readouts.
About us
You will be employed by the https://www.chalmers.se/en/departments/physics-and-astronomy/
at Chalmers University of Technology in the https://www.chalmers.se/en/departments/physics-and-astronomy/research/nano-and-biophysics/.
The division works at the borders between physics, chemistry, biology and medicine and aims to develop the understanding and explore the physics of nanoscopic and biomolecular structures and their interactions with external stimuli, such as electrons, neutrons and photons.
Through its research, teaching and outreach, the division engages with several departments at Chalmers, Gothenburg University as well as regional, national and international universities, companies, institutes and technology transfer initiatives.
About the research project
We are seeking a highly motivated researcher who can contribute to advancing this concept. Importantly, the candidate does not need to be an expert in every aspect of the project. We are looking for someone with strong competence in at least one of the following areas and an interest in working in a cross-disciplinary environment:
Micro- and nanofabrication specialist – expertise in clean-room processing, lithography, etching, microfluidic integration, and planar waveguide fabrication.
Optics and photonics specialist – experience with laser systems, polarization control, fiber coupling, spectral imaging, evanescent-field optics, or advanced microscopy.
Data analysis and computational imaging specialist – experience in quantitative image analysis, scattering modeling, signal processing, machine learning, or neural-network-based data interpretation.
The project is closely connected to national and international collaborations in advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs), RNA therapeutics, and nanoparticle-based drug delivery, with partners in academia, healthcare, and industry.
If you have strong competence in one of the above domains and are enthusiastic about contributing to an ambitious, interdisciplinary effort aimed at improving nanoparticle characterization for next-generation medicines, we encourage you to apply.
Qualifications
Doctoral degree in a relevant field (e.g., Applied Physics, Biophysics, Nanotechnology, Optics, Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, or related disciplines), or equivalent documented experience within the scope of the project.
Demonstrated expertise in at least one of the following:Clean-room fabrication and micro/nanofluidics.
Advanced optical instrumentation and microscopy.
Quantitative image analysis, modeling, or machine learning applied to physical or biological data.
What you will do
Assessing opportunities
Identifying technical bottlenecks and development opportunities within the WGSM platform.
Evaluating how improvements in fabrication, optics, automation or analysis can enhance sensitivity, robustness, and throughput.
Interacting with academic and industrial partners to define relevant analytical challenges in nanoparticle characterization.
Project formulation
Designing and executing sub-projects aligned with the overall research plan (e.g., microfluidic channel optimization, polarization-dependent scattering studies, spectral imaging implementation, or algorithm development).
Planning experimental campaigns, simulations, and modeling efforts if needed.
Contributing to grant writing, reporting, and strategic development of the research platform.
Problem transformation
Translating complex biological and pharmaceutical questions (e.g., ligand density quantification, binding kinetics, nanoparticle–cell interactions) into well-defined physical measurements and analytical workflows.
Developing quantitative models linking optical signals to nanoparticle properties such as size, geometry, surface functionalization, and interaction kinetics.
Contributing to the development of standardized methodologies for nanoparticle characterization suitable for industrial and regulatory contexts.
The role involves close collaboration with researchers in physics, chemistry, biology, pharmacy, and medicine, as well as with industrial stakeholders. You are expected to take initiative, drive technical development forward, and contribute to scientific publications and dissemination activities.
Contract terms
Read more about the contract terms at www.chalmers.se
What we offer
Read more about what we offer at www.chalmers.se
Application procedure
Read more about the application procedure and apply at www.chalmers.se
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered. Contact details to references will be requested after the interview.
We welcome your application no later than 2026-06-07
The selection process is ongoing, and the position may close once a suitable candidate has been found.
For questions please contact:
Björn Agnarsson, mailto:bjorn.agnarsson@chalmers.se
Fredrik Höök, mailto:fredrik.hook@chalmers.se
We look forward to your application!
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. *** Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556479-5598), https://www.chalmers.se/
Chalmers tekniska högskola (visa karta
)
412 96 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Chalmers tekniska högskola Jobbnummer
9944601