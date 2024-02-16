Ssab - Area Project Manager Construction - Transformation Office
Ssab Emea AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Luleå Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Luleå
2024-02-16
, Boden
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Älvsbyn
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ssab Emea AB i Luleå
, Borlänge
, Surahammar
, Västerås
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Transforming the future of fossil-free steel.
Do you have a passion for big capex investment projects and want to be part of shaping SSAB 's future? We are looking for an Area Project Manager - Construction. SSAB is at the forefront of sustainability - come join us in our transformation journey! Location Luleå.
About the position
In the Transformation Office, Group level, we are a team of around 30 employees and in the middle of an exciting phase of growth. The Transformation Office is overall responsible for planning and building SSAB's new steel mills for fossil free steel production. Together we build up our capability for execution and are establishing functions for successful project deliveries. You will be part of the Project Management team and work close with suppliers, other team-colleagues, internal resources at divisions, consultants and other stakeholders. The position is permanent and will be located preferably in Luleå. Remote work is negotiable depending on the project phase.
You will bring in new competence and experience to the team. Included in the role is to provide realistic budgets and schedules for the Construction and installation works, as well as to identify and take necessary actions to execute the project on time, within budget and scope. You support procurement in contractual negotiations connected to Civil and Construction. You will report to Director of Project Management.
We have highly engaged people and a culture characterized by entrepreneurship where you are encouraged to dare to think outside the box. We expect you to bring self-leadership and to be creatively involved in developing the role and ways of working. You will have mandate and freedom under responsibility with great opportunity to influence your work within your area of expertise.
To summarize, you will cooperate with other project managers toward sharp and challenging deadlines but also work outside your comfort zone to solve complex problems and make decisions.
Main responsibilities
As an Area Project Manager in Construction you will be a key player in the overall Transformation Project together with the entire project organisation. Your mission is the Construction scope as part of the overall Civil and Construction, responsibilities include;
Planning and steering of Construction management of the defined plant area.
Construction planned and executed according to defined standards and specifications.
Support the civil team in planning and scheduling the Construction works.
Support our on-site Construction management team.
About you
To succeed in this role we think that you are an experienced project manager/Construction manager who have 5 years ' experience of working in large "on-site" Construction projects and an understanding of the full cycle of investment projects - brown or greenfield, including engineering and supply. You also need to have an independent, method driven and result oriented way of working which gives structure to your approach. You are team oriented with effective communication, also in English, and networking skills since this project has lots of different stakeholders. You have capacity and interest in coordinating internal and external engineering work.
We work in a company and environment where changes are a part of our daily work. The ability to embrace this whilst not only showing flexibility, but also seeing it as an opportunity to identify and realize new improvement areas, is key for this role.
Further on,
Knowledge in relevant standards (Swedish) is expected.
A Bachelor or Master's degree in Construction engineering is a good educational background.
Experience from metal manufacturing industry is appreciated.
You have advanced developed project leadership skills as well as experience and knowledge of project management models. Official project management certification is a strong merit.
In this recruitment, we place great emphasis on your personal qualities and ability for further growth.
Our offer
This is a crucial position within SSAB where you will play an important role in SSABs biggest investment projects. In the Transformation Office you will meet a passionate brave team with great trust and a future mindset. This is an historical and strategic transformation which will change the industry and has a huge impact also for society and planet.
Recruitment process
Background check may be a part of the recruitment process.
We are going through applications continuously, please apply for this position as soon as possible.
Got questions about this position?
Please contact Thord Thorslund, Transformation Office, phone +46 070-344 48 25, thord.thorslund@ssab.com
Contact Karoline Vikingdotter Törmä, People & Organization, phone +46 70-538 94 63, karoline.v.torma@ssab.com
We decline contacts from recruitment agencies and ad sellers regarding this advertisement.
Trade union information is provided by Akademikerföreningen, Unionen and Ledarna, which can be reached via our switchboard on phone +46 920 920 00.
Words from your future manager
"Do you have experience from big investments, working in large "on-site" construction projects and want to take on the role as Area Project Manager in Construction Area for this Transformation? Me and my team are on an exciting journey and you have the opportunity to be part of fossil free steelmaking - creating something new that really makes a difference! In this role you will work close to the Group Executive Committee and plan and steer construction of the defined plant area in our transformation. Come and join the team to build a modern workplace, facilities with new technology & processes!" Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ssab Emea AB
(org.nr 556313-7933)
Luleå (visa karta
)
971 88 LULEÅ Arbetsplats
Ssab Emea AB Jobbnummer
8475317