Sr. Specialist RAN Switching Architecture
2025-07-09
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
Product Engineering Unit RAN Compute & Cloud Infrastructure is responsible for Infrastructure, Features & Configurations, RAN Transport and RBS Configurations. We develop and maintain baseband and interconnect products, support systems and site equipment. RAN Transport & Interconnect (RTI) section in Technology & Systems is responsible for RAN Transport Architecture in Ericsson Radio Systems.
We are seeking a Senior Specialist in RAN Switching Architectures to join our team and drive the design, analysis, and optimization of advanced switching architectures within Fronthaul, Midhaul, and Backhaul transport networks.
The Senior Specialist, RAN Switching Architectures, will operate within the domain of mobile telecommunications, specifically focusing on the design, analysis, and optimization of Radio Access Network (RAN) Transport and Interconnect Switching architectures. The role involves a deep understanding and awareness of switching mechanisms, Quality of Service (QoS) mechanisms, service provider, data center and cloud deployments and networking architectures, strong experience related to standardization bodies including 3GPP, IETF, IEEE and open-source ecosystem.
Key Competencies
• Expert knowledge of RAN transport switching architectures across Fronthaul, Midhaul, and Backhaul networks
• Strong understanding of IP and switching mechanisms and protocols, QoS mechanisms, and cloud/network infrastructure deployments
• Extensive experience related to 3GPP, IETF, IEEE, ORAN standards and open-source ecosystems
• Proven technical leadership and project management skills with the ability to deliver complex solutions on time and within budget
• Strategic planning capabilities to align technology roadmaps with business objectives
• Excellent stakeholder communication skills, translating technical concepts for diverse audiences
• Collaborative mindset with experience working across multiple technical domains and teams
Core Competencies
• Expertise in RAN transport, IP stack design, QoS frameworks, data-plane acceleration, and protocol optimization
• Hands-on with hardware accelerators (IPU/DPU, FPGA, ASIC, NPU, smart NIC) and platforms (SP routers, metro/DC switches, cloud networking-OpenStack, Kubernetes, SDN)
• Familiar with ORAN, virtualization, OAM (YANG) and upstream open-source contributions
• Strong problem-solving, decision-making, and issue-management skills
• Proven track record of patent filings or technical publications
• Ability to mentor and influence cross-functional, international teams
Experience & Qualifications
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, or related field.
• 15+ years of experience in mobile telecommunications with a focus on RAN transport and switching architecture.
• 10+ years at Ericsson RnD, deep experience in the Ericsson software development process. Work experience in other than Ericsson software RnD organizations is a plus.
• Strong background and systemization and design and development experience in networking protocols, QoS frameworks, for complex carrier grade IP and Ethernet networking platforms and cloud networking. Ersättning
