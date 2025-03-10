Sr SAP Consultant
Amvs Global AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-03-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Amvs Global AB i Stockholm
8 + years of Develop and implement SAP ABAP programs and FIORI, BTP applications.
SAP S/4HANA Implementation, SAP Fiori Configuration, ABAP Development, SAP HANA Modeling, SAP S/4HANA Finance, SAP S/4HANA Logistics, SAP Activate Methodology, SAP Cloud Platform Integration
Collaborate with functional teams FICO,SD,MM,HCM to design and enhance SAP modules.
Strong understanding of SAP Finance modules (FI, CO, MM etc..) and ability to apply knowledge effectively.
Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues in SAP systems.
Perform system testing and provide support during the integration process Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: info@amvsglobal.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Sr SAP Consultant". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Amvs Global AB
(org.nr 559211-5413), https://amvsglobal.com/ Jobbnummer
9212510