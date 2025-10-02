Sr Manager Portfolio Stewardship
Swedish Match Industries AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2025-10-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedish Match Industries AB i Stockholm
, Tidaholm
, Vetlanda
, Eda
, Kungälv
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about driving quality excellence? Are you ready to drive mid to long term strategy to ensure marketed product performance and compliance to applicable standards/regulations whilst delivering optimal consumer satisfaction? Do you want to play a central role in driving strategic quality projects across products, processes, and systems in an international environment? Then this could be your next step.
About the role
Philip Morris International is seeking a Senior Manager to join our Quality department. In this pivotal role, you will shape and execute mid- to long-term strategies that ensure our marketed products meet the highest standards of performance, compliance, and consumer satisfaction.
Key Responsibilities:
- Develop and maintain a mid and long term strategy for our smoke-free oral product category, leveraging external macro trends and internal strategic directions.
- Act as the Quality expert, partnering with stakeholders across all levels to foster joint accountability for quality objectives and targets.
- Lead cross-functional teams and collaborate with external partners to implement and enforce Quality Directives, instilling a culture of quality ownership.
- Build and lead a diverse Quality network, driving continuous improvement through data-driven analysis and best-in-class ways of working.
- Manage budgets with a focus on delivering cost savings, cost avoidance, and value creation through a balanced total cost of quality approach.
- Own category-specific directives, risk registers, and the Total Cost of Quality for your category.
- Oversee methods and assets portfolio, ensuring effective execution of control strategies and regulatory compliance.
- Coordinate risk management and root cause analysis processes, ensuring robust responses to customer complaints and adverse events.
- Ensure full compliance with PMI policies, standards, and laws, and implement processes to protect confidential information.
About youYou are analytical, structured, and confident in managing complex projects across multiple functions and stakeholders. You have experience leading cross-functional and multicultural teams, applying quality tools and methodologies to drive tangible improvements, and communicating effectively at all levels.
We believe you have:
- Master's degree in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, Business Administration, or equivalent experience.
- 10+ years in at least two of the following: consumable industrialization, electronics engineering, data engineering, quality operations.
- 7+ years of experience in complex business and technical problem-solving.
- 5+ years of direct people management.
- 3+ years leading strategic, cross-functional initiatives and organizational transformatio
- Technical skills: Continuous Improvement, Process Optimization, Root Cause Analysis, Deviation Management.
- Human/enabling skills: Data-driven decision making, stakeholder management, problem solving, critical thinking.
- Core business skills: Category & Portfolio Management, Process Excellence, Risk Management. Six Sigma Black Belt is an asset.
- Experience working in a global complex environment
It is considered an advantage if you also have:
- Experience in manufacturing, FMCG, or B2B industries
- Knowledge of regulatory requirements and compliance standards
- Prior exposure to global or multi-site projects
- Experience mentoring or coaching project leads or team members
Swedish Match offers
Swedish Match, you will have the opportunity to be part of a well-established and innovative company with high-quality products and well-known brands. At Swedish Match, we are convinced that a diverse workforce is beneficial to our business. Our continued goal is therefore to be an open and inclusive employer. In this environment, all employees have equal opportunities to reach their full potential regardless of personal characteristics. We all need to contribute together in moving this important work forward.
About Swedish Match
Swedish Match develops, manufactures and sells quality products under market-leading brands in the product segments Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights. Production is located in seven countries with the majority of the Group sales coming from the US and Scandinavia. Since 2022, Swedish Match is wholly owned by PMI, Philip Morris International. With a flexible, innovative and sustainable approach, we work to have the right strategy, people, skills, products and structure in place - all in order to quickly meet changing market conditions.
With a portfolio consisting of both modern brands and brands with a long tradition, Swedish Match offers products with and without tobacco. Offering tobacco consumers alternatives to cigarettes is at the heart of what we do - always with our vision in mind: A smokefree future. Read more about Swedish Match at www.swedishmatch.com.
Hälften av alla som börjar röka kommer att dö på grund av rökningen. Många rökare blir rökfria för att de öppnar locket på snusdosan och hittar där ett nytt, bättre sätt att njuta av nikotin på. Det är till stor del snusets förtjänst att vi i Sverige röker minst i hela EU. Det är därför snuset förbättrar folkhälsan, som i förläggningen räddar liv.
Därför är vi på Swedish Match stolta över att jobba här - för tillsammans gör vi skillnad! Ersättning
Fast och rörlig lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedish Match Industries AB
(org.nr 556005-0253), https://www.swedishmatch.com/ Arbetsplats
Swedish Match Jobbnummer
9536512