Sr. Manager Launch
2023-04-27
About the job:
As part of your scope as a launch manager at Northvolt, you will 3ork closely with the project sponsor, cross-functional teams, and assigned launch managers to plan and develop scope, deliverables, required resources, work plan, and timing for new initiatives. Furthermore, you will manage program and project teams for optimal return-on-investment, and coordinate/delegate cross-project initiatives. Thirdly, you will develop and manage budgets for projects and be accountable for delivering against established business goals/objectives .
The objectives of the role include delivering launch projects on time within cost and time, as well as developing and owning strategic product launch plans. Secondly, the aim is for you to be the factory operations interface to the Customer Program manager. You will need to ensure that process equipment and product Design meet manufacturability at a steady state. You will also need to ensure that equipment is installed, commissioned, qualified and ramped up as well as ensure that product and equipment modifications are integrated on time.
The person we are looking for is driven, caring and structured. You thrive by leading others and work towards common goals. You are used to a high paced work environment and got good time management skills. Qualities that we cherish are flexibility, sense of quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit and a sense of humor.
Northvolt is an equal opportunity employer. We're a diverse group of individuals, united by a common mission, who recognise that while our actions as individuals have a role to play in driving Northvolt towards its goals, we always seek to move forward as a team. We offer you an open and welcoming atmosphere where we win as a team - and fail as a team. Northvolt is growing at the speed of light and we are a strong believer in internal career development. For us it's important to look at your skills and potential, please refrain form including your picture and age with your application to help us with this.
Apply with CV in english or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Skills & Requirements
We believe that you have :
A relevant university degree (B.Sc. / M.Sc. or similar). Engineering degree is preferred but not required.
10+ years working experience of relevant industrial experience of product launch, operational excellence and/or factory ramp-ups.
Project management experience in a demanding industrial environment.
Must have worked in multicultural environment.
Fluency in written and spoken English.
Track record as Industrialization or Program Director driving complex project elements in design and execution.
Experience of launching products
Bonus points for:
Fluency in other languages (Japanese, Swedish, Chinese, French)
