Sr. Exterior Designer
2023-10-15
Assignment Description:
Participate in design activities within the prospective design team. Create story boards, develop design themes through sketch and polygon modelling. Work in multidisciplinary team on all aspects of design.
Requirements:
• University degree in automotive design.
• Minimum 5 years experience in major OEM.
Software and IT:
• Alias
• Blender
• Keyshot
• Unity
• Adobe suite, Photoshop
Personal attributes:
Very good storyteller. Great illustration skills.
Ability to develop 3d models in Blender and animate for presentations.
Willingness to work in multiple fields of design, according to assignment.
Good team player. Openness to learn.
2023-11-14
