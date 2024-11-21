Spqd Engineer
2024-11-21
Job description
We are seeking an experienced SPQD engineer.
You will work with deliver the project quality activities for purchased parts & ensure that suppliers' product & process developments satisfy contract requirements.
Responsibilities
Quality activities during of Supplier Product/Process development:
Monitor quality during the development phase of the supplier's product/process and ensure compliance with the costumers requirements
Deliver project quality activities for critical purchased parts for his/her commodity from the release of the first Supplier Part List till the obtention of a positive First Article Inspection (FAI* with Go status): define & deploy the Part Approval Process/Supplier Product Quality Development cycle, contribute to all DFQ* milestones for the purchased part (descending and mounting phases of the V-cycle).
Perform supplier quality risk assessments at Business award stage.
Ensure with the project team that Quality the costumer requirements are respected by the supplier before the "Go Order" milestone (Quality Specification and SPQD Plan clause by clause).
Is accountable for operational delivery of the validation of the industrial capability of the manufacturing process of the supplier (out of scope: validation of product under the responsibility of engineering + industrial capacity).
Is responsible of the Go/NoGo decision for "Go Production", "Go for First Train Validation" and "FAI", relying on inputs from Engineering for the product validation.
Prepare and perform customer FAI when requested.
Follow-up of the supplier deliverables through the dedicated portal: Supplier Quality Portal (SQP).
Follow-up of supplier action plans; Supplier Quality Status (SQS). Drive supplier to meet FAI Go On Time target.
Perform handover to Supplier Quality Serial Life (after FAI Go + first 3 successful deliveries)
Trigger the supplier escalation process when SPQD deliverables are at risks & animate problem solving.
Evaluate the maturity level of the supplier through the study of FMEA's, control plan, skills matrix, work instructions, etc...
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in Quality or Engineering or equivalent.
Familiar with supplier qualifications standards (ISO, ASME, IRIS, Local Standards, etc.)
Must be able to read supplier contracts and tec
Must be able to understand technical documentation of the scope
Competency to use computer applications
Fluent in English.
Min 5 years experience within manufacturing industry or in a Quality role or in a Project role
Experience managing supplier relationships
Experience using SAP or similar ERP system
Quality professional background with knowledge of quality tools (PFMEA, control plan, QRQC, 8D, Quality Wall, etc.).
