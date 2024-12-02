Spontaneous Application - Life Sciences
2024-12-02
WE ARE LOOKING FOR NEW COLLEAGUES WHO WANT TO WORK TOGETHER WITH US AND DEVELOP THEMSELVES AS CONSULTANTS IN OUR WONDERFUL LIFE SCIENCES TEAM IN THE GREATER STOCKHOLM-UPPSALA AREA!
As a Life Sciences consultant at ALTEN, you'll work with different interesting customers in the pharmaceutical industry. We aim to make a difference for our clients as well as their end users, the patients! Our clients and colleagues are located in Stockholm, Uppsala, Södertälje and Strängnäs.
You will support our customers in different areas, depending on your experience and interest, for example: quality, validation, process, method development, automation and project management.
As a consultant, it is important that you are flexible, driven, accurate, efficient, helpful and well-structured while being social and a team player. You must be able to plan, prioritize and perform your tasks independently and in a solution-oriented way.
YOUR DEVELOPMENT
As an ALTEN consultant, you have a great chance to impact your own development! With some experience as a consultant you will have great opportunities to develop into expert roles as well as working in teams and work packages.
THE ROLE
Lead, plan, and coordinate projects within the pharmaceutical industry
Lead cross-functional and diverse teams
Engage, apply your leadership skills and collaborate with internal and external stakeholders
Tracking of financial aspects of the projects
Provide documentations, reports, and presentations about project progress vs timelines
Risk analysis and management
Initiate and manage change management operations
ESSENTIAL REQUIREMENTS (Education and Experience)
At least Bachelor degree in a relevant science/technical field; e.g. Pharmacy, Biology, Chemistry or Engineering
At least 4 years of experience with project management or activities as a team lead within the pharmaceutical industry
Ability to demonstrate knowledge in GxP
Ability to work independently under your own initiative
Excellent communication and presentation skills
Fluent in Swedish and English in both written and speech
VALUBLE QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE
Project Management certificate a plus (e.g. PMP, IPMA, Prince2)
Knowledge in SAP, LIMS, Primavera
Knowledge of validation
Good experience of bioprocesses
Excellent knowledge of interpretation of the demands in Eudralex and FDA.
Strong focus on delivering results
Strong soft skills typically required in stakeholder engagement (empowering people, influencing, negotiation, conflict management)
Leadership towards the product owner, development team and the wider organization
ABOUT ALTEN:
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest consulting companies within Engineering, IT and Life Sciences with over 54,000 employees in more than 30 countries. We're a global actor with a local presence with 1400 committed colleagues in offices from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the product development chain of the most prestigious companies in sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Manufacturing, Public Sector and Life Sciences.
For four years in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities.
Are you already imagining yourself joining our team? Good, because we can't wait to hear from you!
Enligt överenskommelse
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-31
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556420-7453) Jobbnummer
9040146