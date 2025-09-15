sous chef
2025-09-15
Sous Chef - Two Guys Gastro Pub, Älmhult
We are looking for a Sous Chef to join our pre-opening team at Two Guys Gastro Pub. Our focus is on high-quality international cuisine with a strong emphasis on guest experience.
The ideal candidate is super passionate about cooking, thrives in a dynamic kitchen, and is eager to grow and evolve with the restaurant. You will work closely with the Head Chef in menu development, daily operations, and ensuring consistently high standards of food and service.
If you see hospitality as more than just a job and are ready to take on the challenge of building something exciting from the ground up, we would love to hear from you!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-15
via e-mail
E-post: twoguys.se@gmail.com
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.
(org.nr 559498-5128) Jobbnummer
9509925