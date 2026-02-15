Sourcing Specialist
Company Description
Vikbay AB is a Swedish company engaged in international trade, import and supplier cooperation within medical and diagnostic product categories. The company works directly with manufacturers in China and manages procurement, negotiations and cross-border commercial coordination related to its product portfolio.
Position Overview
Vikbay AB is recruiting a Sourcing and Supplier Development Specialist responsible for managing supplier relationships with manufacturers in China and supporting international business operations from Sweden. The role combines commercial negotiation, supplier evaluation and cross-border coordination.
The position includes regular business travel to China for supplier meetings, negotiations and market development activities.
Key Responsibilities
Develop and manage commercial relationships with manufacturers in China.
Conduct negotiations regarding pricing, contract terms and long-term cooperation.
Perform supplier evaluations and on-site assessments.
Coordinate cross-border communication between Chinese suppliers and Swedish operations.
Conduct market analysis related to supplier structure and competitive landscape.
Identify and manage commercial and operational risks in supplier relationships.
Travel to China for supplier visits and business development when required.
Required Qualifications
Minimum 3 years of documented experience in international sourcing, supplier management or commercial negotiation involving China.
Experience working in cross-cultural business environments.
Strong negotiation experience with manufacturers or business partners in China.
Fluent Mandarin Chinese, spoken and written.
Professional working proficiency in English.
Bachelor's degree in Business Administration or equivalent.
Application
Applications including CV and documentation of relevant experience should be submitted to Vikbay AB.
