Sourcing Project Leader, CB

Are you ready to lead the charge in Kalmar Counterbalanced Division's sourcing evolution? Join us as a Sourcing Project Leader and the journey begins with you at the helm of innovation and collaboration!
Sourcing Project Leader will be working together with all parts of our global organization and towards suppliers, R&D Team Members, Project Management Team Members, Sales and market, and Counterbalanced Container Handlers' Division Management.
In this role you will secure total cost of efficient products and solutions within the responsibility area by;
Contributing with sourcing input and cost calculation in business line roadmap development
Leading sourcing Activities in NPD & technology projects
Managing, controlling and following product cost by BOM in NPD and on existing configurations
Coordinating and collaborating with other sourcing organisations in Kalmar on CB sourcing activities
The location of this position is Ljungby, Sweden and you will report to the Head of Sourcing.
You'll need to succeed:
Education:
Master or Bachelor Degree in Economics/Engineering/Science/ or similar interest and experience.
Experience:
3-5 years in sourcing, project or product management in manufacturing environment.
Engineering experience is beneficial, but not mandatory.
Competencies:
Can-do attitude and the ability to approach challenges with enthusiasm and tenacity.
High level of interpersonal relationship skills.
High level ability for cross functional team collaboration.
Team-leading abilities.
Drive and result oriented.
High level of analytical skills, able to structure and conclude from big data.
Strategic and business mindset.
Ability and willingness of technical understanding.
Excellence in presentation and communication -able to make sharp summaries.
Passion for sourcing and cost reduction.
Negotiation skills.
Fluent in English.
Knowledge in Swedish, Polish or Mandarin is beneficial, but not mandatory.
You will be part of:
We believe in our people as it is our people who really make the difference. We always work in close collaboration with our customers, deliver on our promises and never walk away no matter how big the challenge. We succeed because we do it together.
With us, you will have the opportunity to realise your potential and become an important member of our global team.
More benefits:
We offer a competitive salary and comprehensive benefits package geared to boost health and wellbeing.
All our employees are offered comprehensive Learning & Development opportunities, annual development plan and career progression opportunities
In most of our positions, you have flexible working hours and hybrid work (combination of remote work and on-site work).
At Kalmar, you will join a truly international working environment and support making global trade faster, smarter and more sustainable - smarter cargo flow for a better everyday.
