Sourcing Manager for Plastics Exterior, Procurement Commodity Exterior
2025-03-04
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
We are now searching for a new colleague to strengthen our team as the sourcing manager for plastics, one of the most exciting positions within our organization, with a significant impact on Traton business. Apply and join our high-performing and diverse group in a challenging and exciting business environment!
Job Responsibilities
Exterior is one of the most dynamic areas, with a high impact on overall cost, delivery stability, and sustainability. We are challenging the status quo in many areas and are seeking innovative solutions with our suppliers and cross-functional teams. As a sourcing manager, you will be responsible for a segment, defining the supplier base, setting strategies for material groups, and aligning these strategies cross-functionally and within the Traton group. You will also be responsible for building and maintaining relationships with suppliers, continuously managing potentials and risks within the supplier base, and mitigating delivery disturbances and other deviations in close cooperation with our risk management colleagues.
One of your key responsibilities will be creating business plan activities and delivering on them, ensuring competitive prices and achieving our targets for the team and department. Leading the X-ring team, which consists of colleagues from the commodity and quality teams from all Traton brands, is an important part of your work. Here, you will ensure good collaboration so that strategies are defined, activities are set up, and goals are achieved across our value drivers: technology, quality, delivery, cost, and sustainability.
At Scania, we always strive for continuous improvements. We want you to take initiatives within your area of responsibility to drive improvements in collaboration, ways of working, and strategy definition for your segment. In this role, you will have a lot of freedom to act and make decisions together with your team.
Who You Are
To thrive in this role, you need to be able to build strong and professional relationships internally and externally and be eager to learn from others. You should have the ability to see opportunities and a drive to make impactful changes. We are looking for a candidate who is ambitious and ready to take on new challenges.
• Preferably a university degree in engineering, business or relevant experience
• More than 3 years of relevant work experience
• Preferably previous experience from the automotive industry and from working with rubber, plastics or components in a commercial environment
• Analytical, structured and ability to work independently in alignment with others
• Supportive and ability to cooperate with many stakeholders
• Positive and open attitude, you see chances instead of obstacles
• Clear, professional and persuasive when communicating and good presentation skills
• Fluent in spoken and written English
This Is Us
The Exterior team is responsible for developing the supplier base, managing ongoing business, and setting global strategies in an international environment. Our multi-cultural team consists of 11 purchasers with a great mix of backgrounds, experiences, and competencies. We enjoy solving problems both within the team and with our cross-functional partners, always striving to find the best solutions for Scania. We are motivated by delivering on and beyond our commitments and aim to be seen as a reliable partner while daring to try new approaches. We foster a climate where opinions and knowledge are openly shared within the team, and continuous learning is encouraged. A helping hand is always provided between team members.
Me as a Manager
With 15 years of experience in procurement, I have developed my skills in both the automotive and publishing industries. My career has taken me across continents, with 8 years spent in Brazil and the past 7 years in Sweden. I have held managerial positions in a total of 6 years, where I have successfully led teams and driven strategic initiatives. My diverse background and international experience have equipped me with a unique perspective and a strong foundation in procurement.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-03-18. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Thaís Candido, Procurement Group Manager - Commodity Exterior thais.x.candido@scania.com
