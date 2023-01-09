Sourcing Manager
2023-01-09
Grow a business with sustainability at its heart
At AstraZeneca we turn ideas into life changing medicines and strive to continuously meet the unmet needs of patients worldwide. Working here means being entrepreneurial, thinking big and working together to make the impossible a reality. If you are swift to action, confident to lead, willing to collaborate, and curious about what science can do, then you're our kind of person.
In Global Procurement, we work together across global boundaries to make an impact; collaborating with key business partners & suppliers to add value to the business and support the unmet needs of our patients. We do this with the utmost integrity, even in the most difficult situations, because we are committed to doing the right thing. Do you have an unwavering commitment to procurement? If so, then this role presents an excellent opportunity for you.
We're now recruiting a new colleague into the position as Sourcing Manager. This is a key role within Global Procurement, as part of the Site Procurement team with responsibility for spend within our Sweden Operations sites and/or our Sweden Biologic Manufacturing Centre (SBC) based at Södertälje. The current focus for this position is indirect materials and services. Today, we're a highly collaborative team of 5 who always offer each other support and make sure there's a lot of space for laughter. We look forward to meeting our new colleagues!
We will spark your appetite for change and innovation, and we expect you to bring an ambitious, motivated approach to our already high-achieving robust and reliable team. You will be responsible for managing commercial and contractual elements of the Procurement process, along with developing and taking ownership for relationships with key strategic suppliers. You should, therefore, have sufficient experience to get going quickly and possess the credibility to understand and deliver against the business needs within Sweden Operations or SBC.
What you'll do
In this role, you will develop and manage business relationships with key suppliers being responsible for and managing the procurement process and monitoring business spend against budgeted savings. You will also be responsible for creating and maintaining Supply Agreements for your allocated area.
Together with your colleagues in the Global Procurement Organization you will identify and lead improvement initiatives and project teams in support of longer-term business strategy. Through this, you will be able to develop and cultivate your technical expertise and knowledge within the function.
Strong business partnering skills are essential in order to work closely with our Operations colleagues to deliver continuous improvement and overall value creation. You will achieve credibility with the AZ business by consistently looking for new opportunities and being creative in your thinking. Value delivery is a key part of this role and you must demonstrate a strong track record of delivering value to the business. You will also work with the business to understand the supply risks and mitigate these risks appropriately.
Essential Requirements:
* Solid Procurement experience
* Resourcefulness to achieve results
* Excellent Business Partnering skills
* Strong negotiation skills
* Influencing & Networking skills
* Experienced in RFx, benchmarking and cost analysis
* Supplier Management experience
Desirable requirements:
* A degree or equivalent in Business, Logistics, Sciences or Engineering is preferred, equivalent experience will be considered
* Experience in Indirect Materials, Direct Materials and/or Services for Health Care and/or Consumer Goods is preferred.
* Proficiency in Business English and Swedish
Why AstraZeneca?
At AstraZeneca we're dedicated to being a Great Place to Work. Where you are empowered to push the boundaries of science and unleash your entrepreneurial spirit. There's no better place to make a difference to medicine, patients and society. An inclusive culture that champions diversity and collaboration, and always committed to lifelong learning, growth and development. We're on an exciting journey to pioneer the future of healthcare.
So, what's next?
We welcome your application no later than January 23rd, 2023.
