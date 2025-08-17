Solutions Architect
Assignment Description
We are looking for a skilled Solutions Architect to support a global solution with users across multiple markets.
In this role, you will evaluate existing system architecture and design improvements that enhance functionality, performance, and stability. Acting as a Subject Matter Expert (SME), you will contribute to implementation projects, manage change requests, and provide guidance on solution modifications, ensuring alignment with the global template.
You will also be responsible for keeping the Logility environment current with patches and updates, both for the operating system and the application. Proactively monitoring platform performance and driving improvements to secure high availability will be a central part of the assignment.
Key Responsibilities
Design solutions and review proposed designs for approval.
Troubleshoot software-related issues and collaborate with internal and external stakeholders to ensure timely resolution.
Monitor incident and request queues to secure efficient handling.
Manage user administration and access.
Support supplier meetings and maintain productive relationships.
Execute regular solution upgrades to reduce technical debt and maintain system integrity.
Qualifications
Solid background in supply chain-related solutions, combined with strong technical knowledge of systems and applications.
Ability to bridge business requirements with IT capabilities.
Proven experience as a Solutions Architect with strong database expertise and experience in integrated environments.
Fluency in both Swedish and English.
Additional experience in ERP systems is considered an advantage, with bonus points for analytics knowledge.
Personal Qualities
You are curious, analytical, and not afraid to challenge existing ways of working. You enjoy problem-solving, working with people, and driving change forward. With strong communication skills and a genuine interest in technology, you thrive in dynamic environments and aim to make a positive impact for the business and its users.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career.
