Solution Marketing Manager, Emea
2025-03-05
Are you a passionate and autonomous driver of marketing campaigns? Do you thrive when developing strategies in marketing campaigns and finding new ways to reach goals? Finally, are you a confident and positive person who sees the glass as half full instead of half empty? If the answers to these questions are YES - we might be looking for you!
To strengthen our market position and drive demand for our key solutions in EMEA, we are looking for a Solution Marketing Manager, EMEA to lead and execute targeted marketing initiatives for End2End, Cloud, and Incubation solutions. This role is a strategic addition to our team, that aims to increase brand visibility, generating high-quality leads, and accelerating sales pipeline growth.
This is a project-based need with a duration of 12 months. The person will be office-based in one of our biggest offices across EMEA: Paris, Ismaning or Lund.
YOUR FUTURE TEAM
The Solution Marketing Manager, EMEA will report to Manager, Demand Generation - EMEA, Clara Lakhdari. Together with your two closest colleagues you will drive Demand Generation across Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), where your main role is taking ownership of marketing campaigns. You will work closely with the Business Development team in EMEA, as well as other regional Sales & Marketing teams to design and execute high-impact marketing campaigns. The position is available as either a new hire, internal move, or external consultancy, with a minimum duration of one year to ensure tangible results.
WHAT YOU'LL DO AS AN SOLUTION MARKETING MANAGER?
Strategic Campaign Development & Execution
* Develop and implement demand generation campaigns in collaboration with Business Development and other Regional Sales - and Marketing teams
* Leverage digital marketing tools to enhance brand visibility and customer engagement.
* Execute end-to-end marketing campaigns, ensuring alignment with business goals.
Content & Messaging
* Support the creation of compelling marketing assets in partnership with Global Marketing & Business Development Managers.
* Ensure consistency in messaging and branding across all campaigns and touchpoints.
Performance Measurement & Optimization
* Track and analyze campaign performance metrics to optimize effectiveness and ROI.
* Continuously refine strategies based on data insights and market feedback.
Collaboration & Stakeholder Alignment
* Work closely with regional marketing and sales teams to ensure seamless execution.
* Act as the go-to marketing resource for the EMEA Business Development Team.
WHOM ARE WE LOOKING FOR?
We're looking for a confident and results-driven marketing professional with a strong background and experience in demand generation, campaign management, and/or digital marketing. We believe you are entirely autonomous in creating, developing and driving marketing campaigns with strong focus on results and optimization. However, we also believe you have an easiness to work with others and find it natural to collaborate and manage expectations with/from different stakeholders in any way shape or form. This one of the most important aspects of your profile as you will work with cross-functional teams across multiple regions.
We believe that you have/are:
* Proven track record in B2B marketing, preferably within tech, cloud, or security solutions
* Expertise in marketing campaigns and demand generation (5+ years)
* Bachelor's degree in marketing/business administration or equivalent
* Fluent language skills in English language, written and spoken
* Strong analytical skills with experience in measuring campaign effectiveness and optimizing for ROI
Bonus points given for...
* Experience in a similar role within IT/Tech solutions
* Language skills in another European language, preferably French and/or German
Please keep in mind that this role is project based with a duration of 12 months. It will preferably be based in one of our biggest offices across EMEA: Paris, Ismaning or Lund
WHAT CAN AXIS DO FOR YOU?
Besides offering an impactful role with a strategic positioning, at Axis, you will work in an international organization with bright and enthusiastic people in an open-minded and innovative culture. We are growing, which means that new challenges and opportunities to grow both personally and professionally occur every day! Welcome to take part in our success story!
READY TO ACT?
We're looking forward to receiving your application! Your first interview will be with the Recruitment Specialist upon the application deadline. Come join us!
