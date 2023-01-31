Solution Leader - VR Training Platform
2023-01-31
If you are a passionate and innovative Delivery Leader, come and create XR solutions to enable a smarter, safer, and more sustainable transport and infrastructure industry. At Volvo Group the future's not just bright, it's circular. Join us to be part of a global and diverse team with the power to reshape our industry. We are experiencing the greatest shift in the history of transport and infrastructure. Tomorrow's vehicles and construction equipment are electric, connected, and autonomous, increasing safety and reducing environmental impact. Our ambition for 2030 is to be 100% safe, fossil-free and more productive, and to have 50% of Volvo Group revenues coming from areas other than our physical products, and in this goal, XR solutions will play an important part.
Drive our Digital Transformation
Several areas of interest have been identified as part of this shift to digital deliveries, among them solutions within Mobility and XR (Virtual Reality, Mixed Reality and Augmented Reality). The Digital & IT business area includes a Mobile & XR Team composed of 80 people based in several locations worldwide, with twenty currently dedicated to XR deliveries. In the XR team, there is a strong need for a Delivery Leader for our VR Training Team as described below. The shift is here, are you in?
What you will do
The aim of this Delivery Leader position is to support and lead an Agile stable team of colleagues and consultants that will develop, build and deploy all applications within the delivery basket for virtual reality trainings. You will coordinate with the VR Training Team, who is responsible for all steps in end-to-end product lifecycle from business analysis, requirements gathering, user experience, development, testing, delivery, and maintenance. The team members are working seamlessly in an Agile process from global Volvo sites including Greensboro, Gothenburg, Wroclaw, Lyon and Ghent. Your role will include developing an overall understanding of the VR Foundational solutions with Digital Technologies, and also drive the delivery activities for specific applications for our business entities.
Key Responsibilities
As Delivery Leader, taking complete responsibility for the Agile team for several solutions defining user stories and prioritizing the product backlog
As trusted partner with the business stakeholders, eliciting requirements, understanding and communicating expected outcomes, developing product features to meet those needs
As an engaged collaborator, enabling persistent connection to foster the relationship between business stakeholders and the product team
Leading product delivery and development, including product strategy and overall product roadmap
Capable of directing single contributors and Agile team activities from global and local suppliers
What we can offer
In this Delivery Leader role, you will report to the Mobile & XR Delivery Manager, and you will be part of the delivery basket leadership team. You will also coordinate with the XR Foundational Manager for strategical guidance to deliver value at scale together with other product owners for business areas across Volvo Group.
You will cooperate closely with the business representatives and key users of applications within this delivery basket, to jointly set their evolution direction
You will engage in innovations and new concepts as well as streamline runtime applications
Diversity is a strong factor for us. In all aspects. We appreciate candidates from all walks of life, age, gender, and personalities. We believe that we are stronger together and that everyone should be themselves
Who are you?
You are a passionate, innovative, and driven solution leader with professional experience of XR development, or similar experience in application deliveries. Building successful software solutions and solving new challenges motivates and energizes you. You collaborate well with others and can thrive in multi-cultural & multi-disciplinary teams and are comfortable making business decisions for application deliveries. Using innovative technology to solve both new and old problems excite you.
Required competencies:
Ability to solve complex IT challenges with a bias for action
Ability to manage tasks, work in sprints (SCRUM), work with User Stories, find and produce documentation (Experience how to operate with supporting tools JIRA, Confluence)
Knowledge related to requirements gathering; ability to craft and edit business proposals and coordinate with Volvo Group purchasing team
Good presentation skills and workshop facilitation experience
High facility in English language, written and verbal
Desired competencies:
You fulfill some or all the below competencies, and you are aware of your strengths and weaknesses in all of them:
You are an ambitious person eager to upskill your competences
You have an interest for XR training and XR technology and continuously drive to discover new possibilities
You have knowledge in Agile, Lean, team building, and learning management systems, to advise the team in their efforts of streamlining XR training
Location of position
This job position is located in Gothenburg (Sweden) but candidate proximity to other locations will be considered if there is a good match between skills and profile requirements:
Wroclaw, Poland
Greensboro, NC, United States
Lyon, France
Contacts:
Matthew Connors, Recruiting Manager, +46 739026990
Sam Vive, Human Resources, Group Digital & IT, +46 739026795
Union representatives for Swedish applicants:
Akademikerna - Therese Koggdal, +46 470 387855
Unionen - Lajla Dahlsjö +46 31 3224575,
Ledarna - Ulrika Holmberg, +46 31 3225071
Send your application today and include use cases for application deliveries if you have them available. Make sure your time matters. Join us and shape the world into the bright place you want to live in.
We look forward to receiving your application.
