2023-09-04
Company Description
The H&M group is on an exciting journey to meet and exceed our customers' expectations today, tomorrow and in the future. Rapid technological development and new customer behaviors are transforming the fashion retail industry.
Business Tech is a new modern agile product organization within the larger H&M group. We are a team of small and cross-competent teams each owning a product end-to-end with a mission to meet and exceed our customers' expectations. While being autonomous teams, we still need guidance in how to develop our solutions to be interoperable and to meet future customer needs and be scalable. To achieve this, we need to expand the AIAD Solution Architect group.
Job Description
Solution Architect is a central role within AIAD, where you are the link between Business requirements and Value Streams, and the technical implementation of these requirements and needs. The Solution Architect is responsible for translating business- and tech requirements into architecture blueprints and identifying areas in need of improvements, holistically evaluate the architecture and use deep technical expertise to understand the business impact on technical components, recommending and implementing new solutions. A solution architect provides leadership related to the solution development by being responsible for the architecture and delivery of a solution or portfolio of solutions.
The solution architect needs to ensure alignment with the enterprise architecture standards, with all artifacts produced by the Enterprise Data Council, such as Physical modeling standards, standard templates for modeling, data product standards, data platform components standards etc.
As an Solution Architect Insight, you will join a smaller team of solution architects belonging to the DE, AI and Machine Learning Unit within AIAD, which works and deliver cross engagements and programs and provide direction, guidelines and standards for the AIAD community, as well as collaborate with Enterprise Architects for the definition and documentation of enterprise models across all enterprise domains, Information Architects for the definition and standards around modeling and Data Cataloging, the Data Governance group for the definition of Data Governance and Data Quality, as well as Data Platform Architects for the definition of the Data Platform Architecture framework and best practices. Together as a team, you will work on ensuring that all these architectural and information standards are followed in the product teams you will be allocated to, to support. You will have a chance to be involved in both business improvements and larger business initiatives for different Value Streams, and you will work with many different stakeholders to safeguard the technical solutions, as well as update them on roadmaps and implementation plans.
Responsibilities:
Here's a list of responsibilities you will have as a Solution Architect Insight:
Architecture vision and roadmap
Define a shared technical and architectural vision focused on creating technical alignment for the full solution.
Contextualize strategic vision and direction. Conduct Analysis, identify opportunities, constraints and support strategic activities related to development and management of solutions
Analyze, design, develop and maintain roadmaps and implementation plans
Identify interdependencies and use holistic thinking to ensure the cross-team perspective.
Provide insight regarding industry technology trends and new technologies, assess their fit for purpose given business requirements and architecture guidelines.
Business understanding and collaboration
Review, analyze and facilitate stakeholder understanding of business and technology implication of future direction, and influence decisions
Provide guidance and coaching to stakeholders to advise on options, risks, costs vs. benefits, impact, priorities, etc.
Ability to take the initiative and identify and address existing and potential obstacles, issues and opportunities.
Architectural blueprint, design and documentation
Translate business and technical requirements into architectural blueprints and document all solution architecture design and analysis.
Create architectural design to guide and contextualize solution development across initiatives that aligns with business and IT goals.
Evaluate and drive continuous improvements, reducing the technical debt and enhancing end-to-end business value
Develop architectural artefacts and maintain the toolbox including principles, guidelines, standards and best practices.
Able to create both high-level and low-level design documentation and technical specifications
Leadership and coaching
Provide necessary leadership, analysis and design tasks related to the development of technology solutions to ensure that solutions meet business needs and align with architectural governance and standards.
Provide consulting support around solution architecture to teams to ensure a product is aligned with the overall enterprise architecture and all standards.
Ensure relevant technical strategies, policies, standards and practices are applied correctly across Technology programs/projects and products
Facilitate best practice sharing and teach architecture thinking to engineering and delivery community.
Provide technical design and quality reviews at various milestones throughout project lifecycles.
Collaboration and holistic view
Participate in internal and external activities related to technology matching and selection to ensure technology choices aligns with overall tech architecture and business strategy.
Act as a bridge between the EDC, the Data and ML Platform and the product teams.
Collaborate with other Solutions Architects within other Data Products to design and build adequate solutions for our business
Strong collaboration with different other roles within the teams, like Product managers when defining the scope of deliveries, Data Platform engineers and SRE team, Data Analysts and Data scientists when analyzing data, ML Engineers during implementation of models.
Work continuously with incorporating broader aspects such as overall product costs/revenue, data privacy and sovereignty, business continuity, information security, integration with other systems, etc.
