Solution Architect for Scania Production
2024-06-11
Do you want to take responsibility to ensure that IT solutions are realized correctly and for the right lifespan? In the next few years, we see exciting transformational projects driven by new business models and Industry 4.0. We shall also implement a new ERP system to modernize our system landscape and support the growing business demands. This will dramatically change how we conduct business and therefore we need a new awesome colleague to our team of solution architects.
Who we are
We are a team of eight solution architects that are responsible to define and recommend the right solution architecture for IT solutions to fulfil Scania needs in the Production & Logistics area. We are responsible for creating & maintaining the Target and Reference views of P&L architecture and we play a vital role moving the organization towards the set architectural direction. We are a diverse team, that come from different backgrounds and experiences and like to work in an open atmosphere.
What we offer
We have a fantastic team culture and flexible work environment that is highly appreciated among our co-workers. Besides the team of Solution Architects, the department also consists of product teams for MES, SCADA, Maintenance, embedded systems and team that works with Smart and Digital Factory solutions exploring new technology to enable industrial digitalization.
As a Solution Architect in this group, you will also have an opportunity to learn and contribute with new technologies and tools in this area that may become a part of the continuously evolving architectural landscape!
Your tasks
You will work primarily within the Production domain and take responsibility to ensure that IT solutions are realized correctly and for the right lifespan. You will create and maintain an architectural vision and technical roadmap for your domain in connection with the overall architecture for P&L including the IT infrastructural perspective.
One of your main responsibilities is to understand the current architecture of our existing landscape and support our product teams in their journey towards the target architecture. You will play a key role in facilitating the reuse of ideas, applications, components, and proven patterns within stakeholders but also across the enterprise by collaborating with other architects. You will also take a leading role in the creation and sharing of best practices, technical content and prepare and present the basis for architectural recommendations keeping the quality characteristics in mind.
You will work closely with the Lead Solution Architect and Business Architect in your domain along with other roles such as Software Architects, Project managers, Business Analysts, Line managers, Product owners, etc. You will work together with the Scania IT Infrastructure department to communicate P&L needs and to secure the overall IT architecture for the Production units. You will drive the overall architecture forward together with the rest of the architect team and the product teams within the department.
Your background-
• You have worked in a strategic role in creating IT solutions for at least 5 years, with an extensive experience in architecting technical solutions in a complex IT landscape
• You have experience in driving technical and organizational change of significant complexity as a part of a digital transformation journey in large organisations
• You have modelling experience and can develop different views at different levels, from simple to complex depending on the need and audience
• You have great communication and presentation skills in English
More about you
If you are knowledgeable in P&L systems such as ERP, MES and SCADA with a know-how of ISA95 standard and impact of Industry 4.0 that is highly meritorious.
For you to have fun and thrive in his position we believe you are a curious person who stays up to date on industry trends, modern technologies and is receptive to innovative ideas and influences. You have a pragmatic a positive mindset and enjoys networking & collaboration rather than working by yourself.
If the above sounds like you, don't hesitate to apply! We are interviewing continuously.
For more information
Please contact recruiting manager David Chauca david.chauca@scania.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-25
