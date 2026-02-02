Solution Architect Finance & Accounting
2026-02-02
Job Description
H&M Group is on a journey to meet and exceed our customers' expectations today and tomorrow. Through collaboration, innovation, and technology, we challenge ourselves and the industry. Our tech organisation delivers solutions across the entire value chain for all our brands - from product creation to logistics and sales, both in store and online. Finance is a key enabler in this transformation. We are now looking for a Solution Architect within Finance & Accounting who wants to help shape scalable, compliant, and futureproof financial solutions in a global retail context.
As Solution Architect - Finance & Accounting, you are responsible for the solution architecture supporting Finance Accounting and Tax across H&M Group's global operations. You work closely with Finance & Accounting Business and Tech colleagues to ensure that financial transactions are correctly reflected, compliant, and scalable. The role combines hands on architectural work with advisory responsibility. You both design solutions and act as a trusted advisor, guiding teams and stakeholders toward the target architecture while ensuring alignment with enterprise standards, security, and data governance. You are part of a broader Solution Architect community and contribute to shared standards, patterns, and ways of working.
WHAT YOU'LL DO:
As a Solution Architect within Finance & Accounting, you will both perform and advise across the solution lifecycle:
Design and advise on solution architecture aligned with finance strategy, business goals, and regulatory requirements.
Translate business and technical needs into clear architectural designs and decision support for teams and stakeholders.
Design, validate, and advise on accurate endtoend financial flows across:
Sales (all channels)
Procurement and sourcing
Warehousing and supply chain
Design integrations and advise on best architectural choices between accounting solutions
Analyse existing solutions, identify gaps, risks, and technical debt, and both drive and recommend improvements toward the target state.
Ensure and advise on compliance with accounting standards, tax regulations, data privacy, and security requirements.
Apply holistic thinking to identify interdependencies across teams and initiatives.
Create and maintain solution roadmaps and transition architectures, and guide teams in their implementation.
Provide architectural guidance, coaching, and advisory support to delivery teams and stakeholders.
Contribute to architecture standards, patterns, and best practices within the Architecture Community.
Support and advise in technology evaluation and selection to ensure alignment with enterprise architecture.
WHO YOU'RE:
You are a collaborative and structured architect who can bridge business and technology. You are comfortable in complex, global environments and can explain architecture in a clear and pragmatic way.
You bring:
Experience as a Solution Architect, within Finance, Accounting, or closely related domains.
Solid understanding of accounting principles, financial reporting, and tax related processes.
Experience working with SAP and/or other finance and accounting systems.
Understanding of how business operations impact accounting outcomes.
Ability to translate complex business flows into clear solution designs and architecture artefacts.
Experience from largescale agile organisations.
Strong communication and stakeholder management skills.
Experience from retail, ecommerce, or global organisations is an advantage.
Exposure to cloud platforms, data, or automation within finance is a plus.
Education & background
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field - or equivalent practical experience.
Experience documenting and communicating architecture across business, process, information, application, and technology perspectives.
Ways of Working & Behaviours
Our values guide how we work. In this role, we especially value:
Holistic thinking - seeing the bigger picture across business and technology.
Ownership and commitment - taking responsibility for architecture quality.
Curiosity - interest in both finance and technology, and continuous learning.
Communication - explaining complex topics in a clear and inclusive way.
Collaboration - working closely with business, tech, and partners.
Additional Information
Please note: As our culture and teamwork are very important to us, four days (80%) per week of in-office presence in our office are required.
This is a full-time position with placement in Stockholm.
WHO WE ARE:
Shaping the future of fashion with people, data, and tech. The fashion and retail industries are going through a transformation, driven by customers' technology and sustainability expectations. At H&M Group, we want to shape the future of fashion and lifestyle by harnessing the power of smart tech and data. With our 74-year history of innovation, we understand the need to collaborate and co-create with engineers and tech specialists around the world to achieve our vision.
WHAT WE OFFER!
You are joining a unique value-driven culture, a large tech network and community where you can be yourself. Besides the obvious perks such as staff discount card, flexible work life, learning communities, wellness benefits, parental benefits etc. There are endless opportunities to experiment and grow in any direction that you want, and when you grow, we grow. Being a major player gives us countless opportunities to make a real impact and shape the future. Så ansöker du
