Solution Architect and Developer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2026-02-09
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Solna
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a consultant who can contribute across both solution architecture and hands-on development. You will work in a collaborative environment with multiple stakeholders, where structure, initiative, and an ability to navigate complex technical landscapes are key. The assignment is in a security-focused context with clear regulatory and security requirements.
Job DescriptionDesign and evolve solution architectures in collaboration with stakeholders.
Develop and maintain solutions using C#, .NET, and SQL.
Work with source control and collaborative development practices using Git.
Contribute to planning and execution within an agile framework.
Support alignment with security requirements and relevant regulations.
RequirementsProven experience in solution architecture.
Strong development skills in SQL, C#, and .NET.
Working proficiency with Git.
Solid understanding of ISEC regulations and security requirements.
Experience working in an agile framework.
Professional-level English communication skills.
Nice to haveKnowledge of View21.
Experience with Dynamics 365 (D365).
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7197986-1832580". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Södertälje centrum (visa karta
)
151 32 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9732728