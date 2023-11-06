Solution Architect
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-11-06
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Who We Are
The department Electrical Infrastructure, a part of the Software & Electronics Platform at Volvo Cars Engineering, aims to enhance its Software, Tools & Methods team with a Catia V5 Solution Architect/Electrical expert in Catia V5, focusing on development and support in Catia V5 Electrical. Electrical Infrastructure is accountable for the entire vehicle electrical system, including the electrical and mechanical wire harness system, and all associated components. We are a team of 250 engineers, working across various old and new platforms and car programs. The Software, Tools & Methods team comprises 10 engineers with the primary responsibility of developing, maintaining, and supporting the department in all tools used for designing our cars.
What You'll Do
We have an available position for a Catia V5 Solution Architect/Electrical expert to join our SW, Tools & Method Team. The role involves tailoring Catia V5 Electrical-based solutions from customer/organizational requirements with a focus on developing Catia V5 specific integrations and customizations. The candidate will work within an international team. As a Catia V5 Expert in the SW, Tools & Method Team, you will be required to comprehend, design, and implement solutions for the Electrical & Mechanical systems. The qualified candidate is expected to perform the following tasks:
In this role you will use your knowledge of the design process . You will work on translating customer requirements into software specifications and should be able to design, implement, and test the functionality for the requirements. Moreover, you will participate in and facilitate continuous competence development within the engineering teams. The role involves interacting with co-workers and stakeholders to enhance the quality of deliverables and delivering major or complex development tasks in a cross-functional team environment. Additionally, you will use your skill to balance and integrate design aspects in collaboration with both internal and external stakeholders and act as a tutor or mentor in the field. You will also have an opportunity to run improvements of relevant design tools, methods, and processes.
Who you are
You should have a strong technical proficiency in Catia V5 and proven skills in Catia V5 Electrical. Experience with Product Data Management (PDM) systems, such as Teamcenter, and a good understanding of industrial software solutions and architectures are also essential. Advanced analytical and problem-solving abilities, the ability to quickly grasp and learn new technologies, and an understanding of the design and manufacturing flows/processes of the electrical distribution system are crucial. You should be highly self-motivated with an eagerness to learn and take initiatives and adhere to software development best practices, lifecycle, and methodologies (e.g., Agile, System Requirements Specifications, Unit test...). Solid verbal and written communication skills in English are necessary, along with an engineering graduate or post-graduate degree. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "67600-42035242". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Iva Rukavina 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
8243026