Solution Architect

Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What you'll do
You will be a part of a network of technical specialists, solution architects, products and solution managers across Volvo Cars. In collaboration, you will facilitate the tech team and propose, develop, and evolve our technology plan at Connected Experience. The scope spans over several functional areas to bring best user experience, like connectivity, infotainment, remote functions and applications, hardware & mechatronics, both in an embedded as well cloud-based services domain, on a global market at scale.
You will balance time on driving and managing investigations and exploratory activities concerning everything from new technologies, platforms, to manage requirements, standards and regulations, collaborations, and assessment of suppliers to enable our technology plan with the support of system architects from respective domain areas.
Together with team architects, you will help to facilitate and coordinate choice of architecture solution cross teams and units.
Activities might also involve technology scouting and strategic R&D work, proof or concepts and the connection to research, as well representing Volvo Cars in relevant committees and conferences to facilitate our technology plan.
You will be strengthening the awareness and culture of delivering best-in-class user experience on a global market at scale as a key to our success, why coaching and steering activities related to deliver upon our technology plan is an important part of the work.
How to learn more and apply
Incoming applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis. We do not accept any applications via email. For questions about the position, please get in touch with hiring manager Per Österström at per.osterstrom@volvocars.com
or recruiter Neha Mehta at neha.mehta@volvocars.com
What you'll bring
To fully enjoy this opportunity, we believe you have a background in software or information technology with at least a master's degree or equivalent.
You have a long professional experience in embedded and cloud-based services and distributed complex systems, as well as excellent knowledge and hands-on experience of software development and system architecture.
Your experience in analyzing and making recommendations regarding the choice of the technology solution, managing requirements, and driving architecture evolution on a solution level are prerequisites for this position. Preferably, you have worked with Connected Experience and the automotive industry in your previous assignments. The role requires good organizational, documentation, communication, and collaboration skills since you will work with diverse stakeholders.
