Solution Architect - SAP Transportation Management
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2026-01-23
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
This Is Us
Scania is undergoing a big business transformation program for industrial operations and with that building the Industrial ERP backbone based on SAP S/4HANA. This will allow Scania to be more data centric, have a single source of truth and a modular IT landscape to enable speed and flexibility for existing and new business models. Having the standards and fundamentals in place, we will increase our agility and rapidly differentiate where we can have a competitive advantage.
Role Summary
We are looking for SAP Transportation Management Solution Architect to join our team who have an interest to work with business change development and world-class IT deliveries. An important part of the change in the IT landscape will be deliveries based on SAP. As an SAP Solution Architect you are a member of the Scania SAP IT team at Digital Core. If you like challenges, now is the perfect time to join this exciting journey.
You will get to be a part of an exciting environment where we are setting the future IT landscape for our procurement, production & logistics and finance processes. Our SAP deliveries are an important part of the change and we can see and hear the value in that. You get to be involved in setting up and enhancing the global template and drive activities in the ongoing and upcoming project releases for transport management. On top of that, you will lead initiatives to look into available SAP products in this area and identify potential fits for Scania
Job Responsibilities
In these projects, you will be in the forefront to design architecture based on process requirements and application and system landscape. You need to also guard the integrity of the solution and stick to standard. When required, analyze and define requirements for customer-specific development needs or integration requirements, support in the review process and also support in the change process.
Our environment is open to your suggestions! Depending on your interest and skills, other tasks can be combined in your daily tasks for the best job possible!
Who You Are
5+ years' experience in SAP transportation management area
Knowledge and understanding of transport management processes and carrier communication is required
Experience in each phase of the complete SAP TM project lifecycle required
Strong stakeholder management with the different departments (business, IT, IT suppliers,...)
Holistic thinking combined with a pragmatic approach
Knowledge in SAP BN4L, SAP Yard Logistics and connecting areas like warehousing (SAP EWM) or operational procurement (S/4HANA) would be an advantage
SAP BTP experience would be an advantage
Experience from automotive industry would be an advantage
Excellent communication skills in English, Swedish an added plus
Beside those experiences you get to bring out your solution-oriented and creative mindset to help us deliver results.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact: andy.arens@scania.com
We look forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-13 Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9701734