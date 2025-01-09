Solution Analyst
Do you want to be part of a leading European sustainability scaleup whilst contributing to the global transition? Position Green is in a strong scaleup phase and we are looking for new amazing talents to join our Product team.
About UsAt Position Green, we unite leading experts in ESG advisory and software to help organizations accelerate their sustainability agendas. Our integrated offering spans across environmental, social, and governance domains, encompassing strategy advisory, data management, reporting, e-learning, and executive training.
With over 700 clients and more than 350 employees across 10 locations in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, the US, Benelux, and the UK, Position Green is expanding rapidly across Europe. We are on the lookout for passionate team members who want to work in an innovative, high-achieving yet informal environment. You will collaborate with bright-minded colleagues from diverse backgrounds, who share the same enthusiasm for testing, learning, and innovating.
In our product organization, we are a team of about 70 product managers, sustainability specialists, product designers, and developers, working collaboratively in cross-functional teams.
About the roleAs a Solution Analyst, you'll be an integral part of our wider product team. In this role, you'll focus on developing tailored solutions that empower our customers to navigate and comply with various sustainability frameworks. Your work will ensure that our SaaS platform becomes a vital tool for customers in achieving their sustainability goals.Key responsibilities:
Integrate, optimize, and implement key sustainability standards to help our customers achieve compliance.
Build templates that deliver an outstanding experience to hundreds of clients.
Ideate, build, test, maintain, and improve solutions, owning the full life-cycle of your work.
Provide technical expertise to Product Managers on how best to meet our customers' needs through our platform.
Share your knowledge and help evolve team best practices, serving as both mentor and mentee.
Use your growth mindset to solve real-world problems for our customers.
Work in small teams with short release cycles, adopting a fail-fast approach to get things done.
Be part of a culture of continuous improvement, adaptation, and growth.
Develop as a professional in an entrepreneurial environment where you will learn about product development, programming, and sustainability.
What you should bring:As a person, you are curious, proactive, and have a positive attitude. You are a doer who takes initiative, pays attention to detail, and understands what it takes to meet the needs of our solutions. You should feel confident in taking ownership of larger projects, knowing how to scope and prioritize tasks, and working independently when needed.To succeed in this role, we believe you have:
A degree in engineering.
Full professional proficiency in English, both written and spoken.
Basic programming skills.
Familiarity with sustainability reporting frameworks, such as ESRS, EU Taxonomy and GHG Protocol.
A growth mindset with a bias for action.
An eagerness to learn more about the intersection of product development and sustainability.
LocationWe believe you are based in the greater Stockholm or Malmö region and are able to work in the office at least three days a week, with the flexibility to work remotely when suitable for you and your schedule.
What's Next?If this sounds like the opportunity you've been looking for, we'd love to hear from you! Submit your CV, and please note that in this recruitment process, great importance will be placed on personal suitability.
