Executive Assistant and Office Support to Axcel Advisory
The Place AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos The Place AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Are you an experienced Executive Assistant ready to take the next step in your career in a dynamic and welcoming environment? Then this could be the opportunity for you.
About the Role ✨
We are seeking an experienced and highly professional Executive Assistant & Office Support to support Axcel's Partners and investment team in Stockholm.
This role requires exceptional organizational skills, sound judgment, and a high level of discretion. The ideal candidate thrives in a fast-paced, professional environment and is comfortable managing complex schedules, coordinating with senior stakeholders, and maintaining the high standards expected in a Private Equity firm.
You will work closely with two colleagues in the Office Support team and report to the Head of Office Support in Denmark.
Executive Support
Provide high-level administrative support to Partners (currently two) and to some extent the investment team
Manage complex calendars, meetings, and travel
Coordinate internal meetings, investment committee meetings, and partner meetings
Support and co-plan external events such as Investor Days, CEO event, etc.
Serve as a key point of contact for internal and external stakeholders, including portfolio companies, Board members and advisors
Support the leadership team with ad hoc projects and operational coordination
Assist with preparation and formatting of presentations, reports, and investor-facing documents when requested
Handle sensitive and confidential information with absolute discretion
Close collaboration with the other European offices with both investment teams and support functions.
Team & Office Support
Support the smooth day-to-day running of the office together with the wider support team
Coordinate meeting logistics, including set-up and visitor management when needed
Assist with onboarding logistics for new team members and visitors
Contribute to maintaining a professional and welcoming office environment
In busy periods or during absence, the support team cover each other and help where needed. e.g., setting up meetings and manning reception.
Who are you? 💜
We are looking for a highly structured and detail-oriented professional who takes a proactive, solution-driven approach to their work. You remain calm under pressure and are skilled at managing multiple priorities without compromising quality. With a professional and service-minded attitude, you interact confidently with senior stakeholders and handle sensitive information with the utmost discretion and integrity.
You demonstrate a strong sense of ownership and take pride in delivering results, while also embracing a hands-on, supportive approach to teamwork. Personal fit is essential, and this role suits an energetic, positive individual who contributes to a strong team dynamic and thrives in a high-performance environment.
Qualifications
6+ years of experience as an Executive Assistant or similar senior administrative role
Experience supporting senior executives in professional services, financial services, consulting, or private equity environment is highly preferred
Solid business understanding
Exceptional organizational and time management skills
Strong attention to detail and ability to manage multiple priorities
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in Swedish – incl. proficiency in English
High level of professionalism, discretion, and reliability
Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Office (especially PowerPoint and Outlook)
About Axcel Advisory
Axcel is a leading private equity firm investing across Northern Europe. We deliver growth, returns, and a positive change for society through a collaborative mindset and a structured approach to value creation. At Axcel, we maintain a flat organisation founded on expertise, trust and collaboration across our offices in Copenhagen, Stockholm and Frankfurt. Here, your contributions matter, and you'll work alongside talented colleagues to drive meaningful impact. Axcel - Creating lasting transformations, together
Practical information
This is a full-time position (40h/w) and direct recruitment with 6 months' probation period. You will be working from the office located at Strandvägen 5 in Stockholm.
Start date by agreement, ideally in august 2026.
The Place is Sweden ́s only Worklife Partner
The Place is your safe point. In this particular recruitment, our competent recruitment consultants manage the process, from interview to employment offer. You will then be employed by the client company. We are proud of our fine collaborations with a large number of interesting and exciting companies - because this means many career opportunities for you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7856493-2037756". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare The Place AB
(org.nr 556340-2758), https://jobb.theplace.se
Sveavägen 34 (visa karta
)
111 34 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
The Place Jobbnummer
9949456