Softwared Developer Android
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-10-21
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
The Volvo Cars mobile app has revolutionized the industry, making life less complicated for hundreds of thousands of people by providing remote access to their cars from the comfort of their homes. With the app, users can start, heat, and prepare their cars for trips by sending destinations from their phones, tablets, or watches.
At our Lindholmen location, you will thrive as part of a cross-functional agile team, developing the mobile app and the supporting systems needed for the entire feature to work. Join us at the forefront of technology and help create the next big thing that magazines and sites like Engadget and The Verge will rave about.
Responsibilities
Your main responsibilities will include designing, developing, and maintaining the Volvo Cars Android application for phones, tablets, and watches. You will engage with the rest of the team and actively pull tasks from the backlog, write testable code and unit tests, review your colleagues' code, and keep an open mind by showing interest in all parts of the solution, exploring beyond mobile apps. Additionally, you will follow technical trends and propose innovative new features.
Requirements
We require a BSc degree in a computer-related field or equivalent work experience as a mobile apps software developer, or a passionate spare-time developer. You should have documented experience of released applications (at least one published app) or open-source projects, either independently or as part of a team. Experience in writing testable and maintainable code, fluency in Kotlin, and a good understanding of the Android platform and framework are essential. Excellent English skills, both verbal and written, are also required.
Personal qualities
Preferred qualifications include experience in C/C++ embedded development, iOS mobile app development, Microsoft Azure .NET development, familiarity with agile tools such as Jira, Git, and Jenkins, experience in software development automation, and good knowledge of BLE technology.
We are looking for someone with a passion for new technologies, software development, and creating great user experiences. You should be willing to take on tasks that are most important for team progress and have a positive and easy-going mindset.
Come join us and be a part of something extraordinary at Volvo Cars!
We require a BSc degree in a computer-related field or equivalent work experience as a mobile apps software developer, or a passionate spare-time developer. You should have documented experience of released applications (at least one published app) or open-source projects, either independently or as part of a team. Experience in writing testable and maintainable code, fluency in Kotlin, and a good understanding of the Android platform and framework are essential. Excellent English skills, both verbal and written, are also required. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "73452-42921024". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Oskar Nätt 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
8968393