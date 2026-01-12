Software Verification Engineer
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a Software Verification Engineer to support functional verification of complete electrical systems ahead of software releases for cars. You will be part of an integration test team within the SW Verification area and work closely with an international team, including colleagues in China. The role includes hands-on testing in vehicles and may involve travel.
Job DescriptionPerform functional verification of complete electrical systems before software releases
Execute integration and functional tests in vehicles
Develop and improve test methods within the integration area
Collaborate closely with an international team, including a China-based team
Drive verification activities from planning through execution and analysis
RequirementsB.Sc. in Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering, or similar
4+ years of experience in automotive and integration of embedded systems
Experience in integration and functional testing in vehicles
Experience performing automotive tests in vehicles (hands-on driving/testing)
Strong test analysis skills
Fluent English, spoken and written
Swedish driver's license
Experience with Vector tools such as CANoe or CANalyzer
Cultural awareness, especially in China-Europe collaboration
Nice to haveMandarin (Chinese) language skills
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible.
