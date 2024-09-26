Software Tester with Linux and Python Experience
2024-09-26
Do you have what it takes to thrive in the vibrant world of IT consulting? VIPAS AB, a burgeoning company, proudly invites you to embark on your next engaging project as our
About VIPAS :
Imagine a world where your business technology perfectly aligns with your goals-efficient, scalable, and innovative. At VIPAS AB, that's exactly what we strive to create. As an IT consulting company, we don't just offer services; we deliver tailored solutions using cutting-edge technologies like Java and Python. Our team is well-versed in software development, DevOps, and engineering, bringing years of experience and expertise. Think of us as your trusted guide, leading your organization through the landscape of modern tech adoption, ensuring every step is taken with confidence and foresight.
Job Description:
Are you an experienced software tester with a deep knowledge of Linux and strong programming skills in Python? We are seeking a highly skilled professional to join our advanced project team.
Location:
Linköping (Malmslätt)Remote Work:Not available
Work Mode:On-site
Experience:At least 8-12 years in the relevant field
Key Responsibilities:
Extensive experience in software testing
Deep knowledge of Linux operating systems
Strong programming skills in Python
Experience working with networks or computers
Experience in configuring switches
DevOps skills and experience
Swedish language proficiency
Requirements:
Conduct comprehensive software testing to ensure the quality and functionality of our systems.
Utilize your deep knowledge of Linux to troubleshoot and optimize system performance.
Develop and maintain test scripts using Python to automate testing processes.
Collaborate with network and computer teams to ensure seamless integration and operation.
Configure and manage network switches to support project requirements.
Apply DevOps methodologies to improve and streamline development and deployment processes
Why Join Us?
Vipas AB offers attractive employment packages for IT consultants, aligned with the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement. Clients Working with us provides opportunities in diverse industries, allowing you flexibility and growth. If you're driven and eager to face new challenges, join the VIPAS family.
You'll be part of an innovative team driving the future of telecom, Automotive, Retail, and Banking. If you're ready to take on challenging projects and grow your career in a cutting-edge environment, this is the opportunity for you!
Apply Now &Please feel free to reach me at shivanir@vipas.se
&contact me at +46727635140
Note: Please do apply if you have Sweden PR/ citizenship OR a Sweden work permit.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by submitting their resume and cover letter. Join us in driving innovation in the VIPAS AB!
